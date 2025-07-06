Super League: Leeds Rhinos beat Hull KR 14-8 as Lachie Miller scores stunning try against league leaders

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lachie Miller scored a sensational try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR Lachie Miller scored a sensational try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR

Lachie Miller's scintillating second-half try sealed a rousing comeback win for Leeds Rhinos over Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR at Craven Park.

Miller finished off a length-of-the-field move involving seven players as Brad Arthur's side recovered an eight-point half-time deficit to earn a 14-8 win that moves them back up to third place in the table.

Their win wrecked Rovers' nine-match winning run and also left Willie Peters' men without star half-back Mikey Lewis for next week's trip to play-off contenders Leigh, after he failed a head injury assessment late in the first half.

Rovers looked a different team without Lewis and Miller's stunning effort was rich reward for the visitors, who had pummelled the home defence throughout the second half and underlined their continued emergence as genuine contenders under coach Brad Arthur.

The hosts were left to rue their failure to build a bigger first-half advantage, going in at the break 8-0 in front after a series of forward passes cost them dear in clear try-scoring opportunities.

They had to settle for an early try from former Rhinos star Rhyse Martin, who skipped over from a short offload, with two kicks from Arthur Mourgue contributing to their fragile interval lead.

Leeds had struggled to get a grip during the opening period, Alfie Edgell coming closest in the corner, but the momentum shifted after Lewis was caught at neck height by a tackle from Harry Newman and was forced off the field.

Reshuffled Rovers struggled to retain their shape at the start of the second half and Sam Lisone bulled over to score for the visitors shortly after Rovers had been penalised for interference around the ruck.

Connor duly kicked Leeds within two, and pulled them level before the hour mark after a controversial incident in which Jared Waerea-Hargreaves appeared to be penalised for dissent during a play-the-ball, gifting Connor the simplest of penalties.

Leeds looked to capitalise, pummelling the Rovers defensive line, with Willie Peters' men, so often the persistent force this season, looking distinctly uneasy in the face of the visitors' assault.

Leeds' pressure finally paid off in spectacular fashion with 12 minutes remaining when a brilliant team try ended in Miller, who touched the ball twice in a thrilling build-up, surging over to the left of the posts.

Miller's stunning try helped spark Leeds Rhinos' second-half comeback

Connor's kick sent Leeds six clear, and the Rhinos played out the game with the minimum of fuss, despite their failure to land a potentially clinching drop goal, to hand Rovers only their second loss of the campaign.

Arthur pleased to see risks rewarded

Leeds head coach Brad Arthur:

"We have a lot of players who like to play a bit of footy and maybe we take chances here or there that other teams wouldn't take. They're backing each other to be brave and go after the game but it's not always going to go our way. When it doesn't, you've got to be brave and strong and support each other in the defensive efforts.

Miller (right) was one of two try scorers for Leeds Rhinos in their victory

"I'm extremely proud. I saw a bit of belief in them during the week, and I sensed a bit of expectation, that they thought they'd come here and win. Even when were 8-0 down at half-time we weren't bad. We talked about how to beat them we had to be very, very good in the second half and we were.

"Last time we played them we had them with 10 minutes to go and should have won, but we just lacked that bit of composure. But we learned from it and we went after it tonight."

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"I thought we had a lot of opportunities in the first half and I was happy with it except for the execution.

"That hurt us because we came out slow in the second half and they got on top. We had some ill discipline in there and came over the top of us in that back end.

"We had opportunities to put ourselves in a stronger position to win a game. If you don't do that it hurts you, especially in big games like that. We can't afford to do that like we've done in the past."

