Hull KR 16-14 Warrington: Tony Smith records fine Super League win over former employers

Hull KR's Adam Quinlan scored on his return from a nine-month injury as Rovers beat Warrington

Full-back Adam Quinlan scored the match-winning try on his comeback from a nine-month injury lay-off as Tony Smith enjoyed his first win as Hull KR coach against his old club.

Warrington were on course for a fourth win of the season against the Robins when they led 14-10 with five minutes left but Quinlan struck the crucial blow to level the scores and Ryan Shaw kicked the touchline conversion to secure a famous 16-14 victory.

The victory takes the Robins level on points with 10th-placed Leeds and provides them with a major lift ahead of Thursday's crucial basement battle with London Broncos in Ealing.

Despite having the worst defence in Super League, Smith's men managed to restrict their free-scoring visitors to just two tries and condemn them to a sixth defeat of the season.

Quinlan, who ruptured knee ligaments in a Super 8s clash with Halifax last September, effortlessly slotted back into the team, gaining confidence from an early take of a high ball and producing a trademark break to blow off the cobwebs.

The Wolves, who took the gamble of resting England hooker Daryl Clark, could barely get out of their own half in the opening quarter but all the home side had to show for their domination was a 30-metre penalty goal from Shaw.

Hull KR kept a close eye on dangerous playmaker Blake Austin - skipper Joel Tomkins was given a lecture by referee James Child for a late challenge on the Man of Steel front-runner - but they took their eye off centre Bryson Goodwin to allow him to score the only try of the first half.

Goodwin eluded the challenges of Tomkins and Ben Crooks to race into space and wrong-footed Quinlan for a solo try on 23 minutes.

Dec Patton kicked the conversion and added a penalty to make it 8-2 before Shaw kicked his second penalty on the stroke of half-time.

A downpour at the start of the second half ensured points could continue to be at a premium but Hull KR's decision to run a penalty from in front of the posts paid off on 54 minutes when prop Mose Masoe forced his way over for their try.

That levelled the scores and Shaw's conversion nudged his side back in front but only for three minutes as Austin combined with King to get winger Josh Charnley racing clear for Warrington's second try.

Patton's third goal restored his side's four-point lead but there was time for one more twist when Crooks worked the ball out wide for ex-Warrington player Will Dagger to race down the touchline and he found Quinlan with an inside pass.

With golden point extra time beckoning, Shaw maintained his composure to kick his fourth goal from as many attempts from the sideline to send the home crowd jubilant.