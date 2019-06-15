Danny McGuire happy at Hull KR reunion with Tony Smith

Danny McGuire has been reunited with old coach Tony Smith at Hull KR

Danny McGuire probably knows as well as anyone what makes new Hull Kingston Rovers boss Tony Smith tick as a coach.

The half-back worked closely with Smith for both club and country earlier in his career, being a key member of the Leeds Rhinos team which won two Super League titles and a World Club Challenge during the Australian's time at Headingley.

They were reunited last week when Smith was appointed as Rovers head coach until at least the end of the 2019 season; and if he does stay beyond that, the 52-year-old and McGuire will be working with each other off the field when the latter takes up his position as Rovers' head of recruitment.

McGuire is in no doubt Smith's appointment is just what is needed to help revitalise the East Hull club, and has already noticed the impact he has made on the team.

"I loved my time working with Tony," McGuire told Sky Sports. "He's a brilliant coach and he's only been in a few days, but his influence on the group already has been massive.

"He's obviously very knowledgeable, understands the game, and he's very demanding in what he demands from his players.

"The professionalism, the effort, the attitude - everything you need to be a good rugby league player, Tony demands.

Danny McGuire and Tony Smith have worked together before for both club and country

"It will be a bit of a wake-up call for a few of our guys, but we definitely need it."

Smith's appointment came soon on the back of his compatriot Tim Sheens being relieved of his duties after nearly two and a half years in charge at KCOM Craven Park.

That decision came in the wake of Hull KR's Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of Warrington Wolves and with the team sitting second-bottom in Super League.

McGuire was sad to see Sheens depart, but at the same time believes the change could be just what Rovers need as they aim to secure their Super League status.

Danny McGuire enjoyed a good relationship with Tim Sheens

"Any time any person loses their job it's upsetting, and I had a good relationship with Tim and I enjoyed working with him," McGuire said.

"But I think we probably just needed a freshen-up a bit and a change to give everyone a different view and a bit more guidance, really.

"Hopefully that will be the key to us moving forward in the next few works."

Saturday sees Rovers aiming to make up for that Challenge Cup defeat to Warrington when the Wolves visit Hull in Super League.

Hull KR were beaten by Warrington in the Challenge Cup last month

The cup clash last month saw the hosts beaten 28-22 after mounting a fightback and they go into this match having been edged out 19-18 at home to Wigan Warriors last Sunday by a late drop-goal from Sam Powell.

"It's been the story of our season," McGuire said. "We've been very competitive in more or less every game we've played.

"We've had some good tussles with Warrington and St Helens, we beat Hull FC, but we need to turn some of those close performances into wins and that's going to be the challenge for us at the back end of the season, to win some of those games which could go either way.

"We need to get a result; there are only 12 games to go now and we don't want to be looking up the table, we want to be looking down on teams."