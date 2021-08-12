Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers vs Wigan Warriors talking points and team news

Play-off contenders Hull KR and Wigan clash in Friday's live Super League game

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of Friday's live Super League clash between Hull Kingston Rovers and Wigan Warriors...

Smith confident Rovers will meet play-off threshold

A 34-28 win away to Leigh Centurions last Sunday put Hull KR fifth in the table heading into Round 19 of the Super League season and in with a fine chance of finishing in the play-off places.

However, Rovers have played just 13 games so far this season - fewer than any other team in the competition - due to issues around Covid-19, and clubs must have played 70 per cent of their matches to be eligible for the play-offs.

That equates to 18 games, although head coach Tony Smith is confident the Robins will get to that threshold before the end of the regular season and is not worrying about that ahead of the visit of Wigan on Friday.

"I'd be surprised we don't," Smith said. "I think at most clubs the majority of players have had Covid so I'm anticipating that we're not going to have that much more disruption.

"I could be wrong but there's no panic about it. Our focus is to get ready for the next game.

"If for some reason we didn't get there, I'm sure logic would come into it and people would assess why we didn't get to that many games.

"Likewise, if at any other team in the comp if it was out of their control that they didn't get to 18 games, I'm sure they would consider who would be the best components for making the play-offs."

Impending derby on Wigan's minds

Warriors fans will no doubt cast their mind back to the last meeting between these two sides at the DW Stadium on June 18 when Rovers made it three wins on the bounce with an 18-8 win against last year's Grand Final runners-up.

A repeat of that success at Hull College Craven Park on Friday would see the hosts close the gap on fourth-placed Wigan and visiting head coach Adrian Lam is wary of the danger posed by Rovers' sometimes unpredictable attacking approach and offloading game.

The Cherry and Whites also have an eye on the upcoming derby clash with St Helens and Lam is eager to go into that on the back of a strong showing against Hull KR, along with strengthening their position in the top four.

"It's a little bit of both," Lam said. "We need to go there, play well and win well, which sets us up for a strong performance against St Helens.

"Hull are a team which are difficult to play and they've caused some big upsets - they beat us quite easily last time we played, albeit with a completely different team.

"We've got that in the back of our minds, we're going there to have a strong performance and if we can nail that part and take a couple of steps in the areas we want to get better at it will set us up for the following week.

"It's tough to coach against it, but we feel if we can get on the front foot and stop a lot of their offloads it will be a good base to put in a performance."

Team news

Liam Farrell returns to Wigan's squad for the trip to Hull KR

Smith brings in forward Luis Johnson and half-back Joe Keyes into Hull KR's squad to plug the gaps created by the loss of Dean Hadley and Mikey Lewis to injury in the win at Leigh.

There are also places in his squad for Ethan Ryan and Jimmy Keinhorst, who is back from a loan spell at Castleford Tigers.

Wigan have centre Oliver Gildart and second rower Liam Farrell back after sitting out the 16-6 win over Salford Red Devils last Friday, while outside backs Zak Hardaker and Jai Field can expect more game time after making their comebacks from injury in the same game.

Named squads

Hull Kingston Rovers: Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi, Kane Linnett, Jez Litten, George Lawler, George King, Matty Storton, Ethan Ryan, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Will Tate, Jimmy Keinhorst.

Wigan Warriors: Zak Hardaker, Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Jai Field, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Tony Clubb, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, Umyla Hanley, Jackson Hastings, Amir Bourouh.