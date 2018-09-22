Hull FC 20-26 Catalans: Dragons pile on more misery onto Hull FC

1:49 Hull FC 20-26 Catalans Hull FC 20-26 Catalans

Kenny Edwards scored a 77th-minute try as Catalans Dragons beat Hull 26-20 -to secure their first win since the historic Challenge Cup victory over Warrington.

Edwards powered over three minutes from time to give the visitors the lead and Albert goaled to ensure they ended a run of six successive Betfred Super League defeats dating back to July 21.

However, the pain goes on for Lee Radford's side, who have now lost 10 consecutive games and have only one Super 8's fixture at Wigan remaining to end the depressing sequence.

Hull started brightly and only Lewis Tierney's tackle on Fetuli Talanoa and full-back Shaul's knock-on in front of the posts denied the hosts an opening try.

When Dragons' Sam Moa ploughed over against his former club after 15 minutes for a converted try, it was against the run of play.

The visitors then twice went close through Iain Thornley and Greg Bird before Hull were forced to drop out after Josh Drinkwater's clever grubber kick.

And it was third time lucky when Wembley man of the match Tony Gigot speared through Jamie Shaul's tackle after 34 minutes to score an unconverted try.

Hull's enterprising approach got its reward before the interval when Josh Griffin pounced as Talanoa palmed back Jake Connor's angled kick.

Drinkwater added a 44th-minute penalty to his earlier conversion to leave Hull 12-4 in arrears.

However, Radford's troops rallied and deservedly reduced their deficit, helped by Gigot's handling blunder.

Facing his own posts Gigot dropped Jake Connor's steepling kick and moments later Brad Fash got onto Connor's pass for his team's second try.

Catalans, beaten 42-16 at the KCOM Stadium back in March, were under the cosh but still fighting. They forced their hosts to twice drop out before Thornley accepted Brayden Wiliame's pass to touch down in the corner.

The hosts responded with a Talanoa try, created by Connor's pass - although the England international missed a testing kick from the touchline.

Tierney's game ended after clashing with Talanoa as they contested another of Connor's high kicks. And worse was to follow for the Dragons as Gigot was helped off with what appeared a self-inflicted injury as he chased a ball behind the Hull tryline.

With nine minutes left Radford's men hit the front for the first time. Winger Bureta Faraimo's powerful run wreaked havoc and Danny Houghton carried on the move, which was finished by Shaul by the posts.

But, with victory in sight, Wiliame and then Kenny Edwards helped Dragons steal the points.