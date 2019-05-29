Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons: Challenge Cup quarter-final team news

Sam Tomkins has recovered from a back injury which kept him out of Catalans Dragons' past two matches

Sam Tomkins makes his return to the Catalans Dragons squad after two weeks out when they take on Hull FC in Thursday night's Coral Challenge Cup quarter-final, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Tomkins has missed Catalans' win over Wigan Warriors in Barcelona and the Magic Weekend after suffering a back injury as the Challenge Cup holders overwhelmed League One side Doncaster 62-6 in the last round.

But the 30-year-old has now recovered from that minor setback and takes his place in the squad as the French side bid to take a step closer to a return to Wembley following the 25-18 win over Wakefield Trinity at Super League's Magic Weekend.

"We're going okay," Dragons head coach Steve McNamara said. "We've got a huge Challenge Cup game on Thursday.

"We've come across to England to try to get both of those jobs done so we'll turn our attention to that, but it's a nice position to be in."

McNamara welcomes Michael McIlorum back into his 19-man squad as well after the hooker missed last Saturday's victory at Anfield due to injury.

Michael McIlorum is back in the Catalans Dragons squad

Hull, who reached this stage thanks to a 28-12 victory at home to Castleford Tigers in round six, have Andre Savelio available for the first time since the start of April.

The former Brisbane Broncos forward has not featured since the 23-16 Super League win away to Salford Red Devils due to an ankle injury, but has been named by head coach Lee Radford in his 19-man squad.

Bureta Faraimo is available too after recovering from a dead leg, but Joe Westerman is sidelined for the 2016 and 2017 Cup winners after he suffered a knee injury.

Hull FC's Bureta Faraimo has recovered from a dead leg

Hosts Hull are aiming to bounce back from a 55-2 defeat against Huddersfield Giants at the Magic Weekend.

"The result puts us back in a frustrating place again," said Radford.

"I've no doubt we'll respond in the Challenge Cup on Thursday because we do seem to respond to these heavy defeats, but tossing them performances out of your kit bag is not something we want to see."

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Jez Litten, Danny Washbrook, Ratu Naulago, Andre Savelio

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Matty Smith, Remi Casty, Michael McIlorum, Sam Moa, Kenny Edwards, Ben Garcia, Julian Bosquet, Mikael Simon, Matt Whitley, Alrix da Costa, Jason Batieri, Fouad Yaha, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins