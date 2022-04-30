Hull FC 48-12 Toulouse: Darnell McIntosh, Connor Wynne both score hat-tricks in Super League win

Conor Wynne scored one of two hat-tricks as Hull FC were too strong for Toulouse on Saturday

Hull ran in nine tries as they swatted aside struggling Toulouse 48-12 to record their third successive Super League victory.

Darnell McIntosh and Connor Wynne both scored hat-tricks while hooker Denive Balmforth made a try-scoring debut for the Black and Whites.

The hosts had to come from behind early on but simply had too much power and class for the French side who remain with just one win to their name in 2022.

Toulouse made an energetic start and posted the first points through Junior Vaivai, who collected a delicate Anthony Marion kick through to score.

Hull did not take long to respond, with McIntosh finishing spectacularly in the right corner.

And the hosts took the lead shortly after with two quick tries.

First Wynne got on the outside to race over on the left edge, before makeshift halfback Joe Lovodua broke through the middle on the next set to score under the posts.

Hull were well on top and added two more tries, with McIntosh and Wynne both adding a second each on either flank to make it 26-6 at half-time.

Toulouse enjoyed a glut of possession to open the second half and scored through Marion, who barged his way through defenders from close range.

However, the home side weathered the storm and soon scored another try to re-establish control, with young debutant Balmforth taking a Lovodua offload to score next to the posts.

Hull were running riot and scored two more quickfire tries, with Wynne and McIntosh both completing their hat-tricks.

And the hosts rounded off the scoring with a try for Kane Evans, who was unselfishly handed the ball over the line by Lovodua and grabbed his first try for the club after Toulouse made a mess of a kick.