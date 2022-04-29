Warrington Wolves 22-40 Wigan Warriors: Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall's doubles help visitors to comfortable win

Wigan celebrate a try for Iain Thornley against Warrington

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall grabbed two tries each to help Wigan Warriors to a resounding 40-22 victory away to Warrington Wolves in Friday's Super League clash.

An action-packed first half ended with Wigan leading 24-10 thanks to centre Thornley crossing twice and one try apiece from Bevan French and Liam Farrell, with Riley Dean and Matty Ashton replying for Warrington.

But Marshall's double inside the first 10 minutes after the restart and Ethan Havard's fourth of the season ensured there was only going to be one outcome at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Wolves tries from Danny Walker and Peter Mata'utia proved little consolation for the hosts.

However, the one downside for the hosts was that Man of Steel contender Jai Field was forced off at half-time due to injury.

More to follow…