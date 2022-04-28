Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Huddersfield Giants: Ricky Leutele's try seals crucial win for visitors in Super League

Ricky Leutele goes over for the game-clinching try in Huddersfield's win over Wakefield

Ricky Leutele's try 15 minutes from time saw Huddersfield Giants register their first victory away to Wakefield Trinity since 2015 with a 14-12 win in Thursday’s Betfred Super League match at Be Well Support Stadium.

Lewis Murphy's spectacular finish and a try and two conversions from Mason Lino had Trinity 12-4 up at the break, with Chris McQueen's unconverted score getting Huddersfield on the board.

But Luke Yates struck back for the visitors six minutes after the restart following a long spell of pressure and Leutele grabbed the game-clinching score to condemn the hosts to their fourth-straight loss and set the Giants up nicely for next week's Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull Kingston Rovers.

More to follow…