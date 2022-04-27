Chris Hill: Huddersfield prop targets Giant steps ahead of Super League clash with Wakefield Trinity

Chris Hill is enjoying his time with Huddersfield, although will miss the trip to Wakefield due to suspension

Chris Hill will be a frustrated spectator when Huddersfield Giants aim to get back to winning ways ahead of their upcoming Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Giants travel to Wakefield Trinity in Super League on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports, without a win since they beat Hull FC 24-16 on April 9 to reach the last four of the cup.

A draw with Leeds Rhinos was followed by losses against St Helens and Hill's former club Warrington Wolves, with the prop picking up a one-game suspension from the latter which means he will be watching from the stands at the Be Well Support Stadium this week.

"I'm not a big fan of sitting on the sidelines, but the lads are ready, and it is what it is," Hill told Sky Sports News ahead of the clash with Wakefield.

"It's part of the game, I thought the ban was a little bit soft, but I'll take it on the chin. I didn't really want to fight it and maybe get two and miss the semi-final next week.

"The boys are really ready, we don't want to go into a semi-final with one draw out of the last four, so we really want to put in a good performance going into that semi-final the following week."

Huddersfield must make do without Tui Lolohea due to a one-match ban as well as they bid to end a run of six straight losses away to Trinity. Meanwhile, Jack Cogger, who was sin-binned twice in the 32-10 defeat away to Warrington, has been suspended for two games and will miss both this match and the cup semi-final against Hull Kingston Rovers on May 7.

The absence of one of the Giants' pack leaders in Great Britain and England international Hill will undoubtedly be a boost for Wakefield - who went down 32-10 to Hull KR last Saturday - particularly with the hosts having their charismatic prop David Fifita being available again after missing the last six games due to injury.

"He's been sorely missed, and the group are excited to have him back," Trinity head coach Willie Poching said. "We've missed his presence for everything - his presence in the dressing room and the character that he is.

"He's not one who sits back well when he's not playing and spectates. He's a totally different character when he's amongst them and able to contribute on the field which is what he wants.

"He's been back to his lively best again and that brings confidence just to have him there and his voice and him pumping again."

David Fifita is set to return for Wakefield against Huddersfield

Even with their slight dip in form over the Easter period, Huddersfield still sit in the Super League play-off places and five points clear of a Wakefield side aiming to avoid a fourth-straight defeat in the competition.

Hill has been enjoying his time at the Giants too after bringing an end to a 10-season spell with Warrington in the off-season to link up with his old Leigh Centurions team-mate Ian Watson, now head coach at the John Smith's Stadium.

So far in Super League this year, the 34-year-old has made 1,058 metres with an average gain of 8.46 metres per carry with the ball in hand while making 248 tackles with a tackle success rate of just over 98 per cent, and credits the move to the Yorkshire club with revitalising him.

"I think it's a bit of everything," Hill said. "I knew last year I needed something different.

"Obviously I played with Watto at Leigh, so had those connections anyway, and I just needed a new club, a different environment and another group of good, hard-working lads.

"I knew a few of them from England, so I was looking forward to it beforehand and we got off to a good start.

"We've hit a little blip in the last few weeks, but we're looking to get back on the horse against Wakefield."

Named squads

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Batty, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Jordy Crowther, Jai Whitbread, James Batchelor, Lee Gaskell, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Harry Bowes, Lewis Murphy, Corey Hall, David Fifita.

Huddersfield Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Jake Wardle, Ricky Leutele, Ashton Golding, Theo Fages, Danny Levi, Michael Lawrence, Josh Jones, Chris McQueen, Luke Yates, Matty English, Joe Greenwood, Owen Trout, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Oliver Russell, Innes Senior, Nathan Mason, Jack Ashworth, Sam Hewitt, George Roby.