Super League: Hull FC vs Warrington talking points

Hull FC and Warrington clash at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday

We take a look at what's being said ahead of Hull FC welcoming Warrington Wolves to the KCOM Stadium in Thursday's Super League game, live on Sky Sports....

Wolves starting to show teeth in attack

Last Friday's nail-biting 9-8 win at home to Castleford Tigers took a lot of weight off the shoulders of Warrington's players following the disappointment of the previous week's defeat away to Leeds Rhinos.

A drop goal from Blake Austin in the dying minutes - prior which both sides had conspired to miss a combined five attempts at the one-pointer - proved the difference on the night and sparked wild celebrations from both the half-back and his team-mates.

It was a result which was founded on some strong defence from the hosts at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Castleford's points coming from Calum Turner's try, plus a conversion and a penalty from Danny Richardson.

But, speaking to this week's Golden Point podcast, Wolves half-back Austin believes the match showed Warrington's attack is starting to click into gear ahead of this Thursday's trip to Hull FC as well, despite the low-scoring nature of the match.

"Everyone else would like the attack to come quicker than it has, but it's not always that simple," Austin told Sky Sports.

"In the games we've not performed the way we would've liked we've gone out and tried to force our attack.

"We got the formula right against Castleford. People will be screaming we only got nine points, but if we can perform like that more often than not then the attack will take care of itself.

"But if you're not fronting up in defence or doing the little things right there's not much hope for our attack."

Sneyd is just the drop for Hull

Warrington were not the only team who needed a drop goal at a crucial moment to secure victory last Friday, with Marc Sneyd again coming to the fore for Hull FC in a golden-point extra-time situation as they edged out Wakefield Trinity 27-26 at Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Sneyd, who kicked golden point winners for the Black and Whites on two occasions last year, has developed into one of Super League's most prolific drop goal kickers since moving to Hull from Castleford for the 2015 season.

Marc Sneyd celebrates his game-winning drop goal against Wakefield

The 29-year-old led the way in Super League with seven last year and last Friday's was his third of the season so far, taking him to a total of 32 in the past five years with Hull in what remains something of an underrated skill in rugby league

"I think that's five or six times he's done that for us now," Hull head coach Lee Radford said, revealing Sneyd - who he had previously referred to as the "ice man" - had landed that pressure kick with his wife expecting to give birth imminently.

"To hold his nerve like he has done with his missus sat waiting to drop and somebody else on the phone on the touchline ready to shoot him back to Hull if that was the case - not a lot gets to him."

Much like this Thursday's opponents Warrington, Hull FC received a huge shot in the arm from their victory as well after ending a run of three straight losses and Radford underlined how important it was for the squad to rediscover the winning feeling.

"The group needed it," Radford said. "They are working hard enough to get results, so to get it in that manner was pleasing as well."

Widdop feeling settled

A pre-season injury means it has taken Gareth Widdop longer than he would have liked to find his feet at Warrington, but the half-back believes he is now starting to get to grips with life in Super League.

Although he was born in Halifax, Widdop had spent his entire professional career playing in the NRL with Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons prior to moving to Warrington for the 2020 season as their marquee singing.

The Great Britain and England international was late linking up with his new club for pre-season training due to being part of the Lions tour and then suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him until Round 3 of the season.

Gareth Widdop is feeling more settled at Warrington

However, speaking to the Golden Point podcast, Widdop explained he is feeling much more settled with three games under his belt and is seeing his partnership in the halves with Austin starting to flourish as well.

"I think I only did three sessions and then rolled my ankle, so didn't have much training under my belt and missed four or five weeks," Widdop told Sky Sports.

"In terms of preparation, it hasn't been ideal and I'm slowly finding my feet. I just need to get some games under my belt and the more me and Blake play together, the more we can keep the same team on the park and the better we'll become."

Widdop is well-aware of the challenge which lies in wait for the Wolves when they take on Hull at the KCOM Stadium and is particularly eager to start putting a run of wins together after three victories and three defeats so far in 2020.

@AnthonyGelling and @eribedoro are included in our 21-man squad for Thursday's trip to Hull FC

"Our biggest challenge is to back it up on Thursday because we've gone won one, lost one," Widdop said.

"It's another big challenge ahead with short preparation, but we're looking forward to getting over to Hull."

Hull's hand forced with changes

Radford is having to contemplate changes in the pack due to injuries and suspension as Hull prepare for the visit of Warrington.

The hosts were already going to be without Manu Ma'u and Joe Cator due to injuries they picked up in the win at Wakefield.

Lee Radford has named his 21-man squad for Thursday's game against Warrington



⚫⚪ #2020Vision pic.twitter.com/SicV7YTEJI — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) March 10, 2020

But Radford's side will now have to cope without Ligi Sao as well after he was given a one-match ban for an elbow on Joe Westerman in the same game.

Former England Knights representative Brad Fash and Jordan Lane are therefore likely to be recalled to the side in the second row in place of Ma'u and Cator.

Meanwhile, Warrington are set to welcome Antony Gelling back into the starting line-up after he was named in Steve Price's 21-man squad following his suspension being lifted.