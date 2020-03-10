LISTEN: Golden Point podcast episode 7

Gareth Widdop and Blake Austin join the Golden Point to look ahead to the new NRL season

It's an NRL special on the Golden Point podcast this week as we look ahead to the new rugby league season in Australia, which kicks off on Thursday.

Warrington Wolves stars and former NRL players Blake Austin and Gareth Widdop join Steve Owen and Sky Sports' NRL expert Jenna Brooks to look at what we can expect Down Under in 2020.

The duo also talk about life in Super League with Warrington on and off the pitch, and their thoughts on the season so far.

They also discuss being left out of the England squad named by new head coach Shaun Wane when it was announced last week.

And the Antipodean theme continues when Marc Bazeley catches up with Doncaster CEO Carl Hall, who tells us about his fascinating life in rugby league both here and in his homeland of New Zealand.

