Super League: Hull FC hold off Leeds Rhinos to secure 18-12 victory

6:13 Highlights as Hull FC got back to winning ways in Super League with a hard-fought victory over Leeds Rhinos. Highlights as Hull FC got back to winning ways in Super League with a hard-fought victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Two first-half tries from Adam Swift proved enough to help Hull FC return to winning ways with a dogged 18-12 victory over Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

The Rhinos took the lead through a ninth-minute try from Liam Sutcliffe, but Swift's double and another from Josh Griffin put the Black and Whites in control at half-time with an 18-8 lead.

The second half saw Brett Hodgson's side on the defensive for large parts, with the Rhinos having two possible tries ruled out by the video referee.

FULL-TIME: Leeds 12-18 Hull FC



The Black & Whites return to winning ways as they battle their way past the Rhinos at Emerald Headingley with another impressive defensive display! 🙌🎉



⚫⚪ #COYH pic.twitter.com/iQciuEhVVE — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) May 23, 2021

And although Leeds did eventually strike back through Tom Briscoe, it came too late for them to overhaul the visitors.

Player of the match Griffin and Jake Connor were influential for Hull, with the former scoring his 100th career try and the full-back finishing with two try assists in the six-point win.

Zane Tetevano was back from suspension for Leeds, with youngster Jarrod O'Connor dropping out, while winger Bureta Faraimo was named on the bench for the visitors with Cameron Scott left out.

Hull FC started strongly with the kicking game of Marc Sneyd keeping the Rhinos pinned on their own try-line for the opening four minutes, but Leeds' defence held firm.

Leeds player celebrate Liam Sutcliffe's try

It was the home team who took the lead in the 10th minute through Sutcliffe as the stand-off broke two tackles on the left to crash over and score, with Rhyse Martin adding the extras to make it 6-0.

But the lead lasted just 10 minutes until Swift touched down in the corner after a brilliant cut-out pass from Connor and Sneyd tied the match up with a conversion.

A succession of penalties then had Leeds camped in Hull's half, and in the 25th minute Martin edged his team ahead with a penalty goal.

Five minutes later, the Rhinos had a try disallowed by the video referee after a knock on by Richie Myler before Swift grabbed his second try of the evening after Griffin made a break downfield.

Try-scorer Josh Griffin was a big influence for Hull FC

The centre drew in Myler and put the former St Helens man over for another simple score, with Sneyd kicking the away side into a 12-8 lead.

Right before half-time, Griffin proved influential again when powered over to score, going past some weak defence before Sneyd added the extra points to create a 10-point buffer at the break.

In the second half, Leeds tried to mount a comeback and force their way back into the game but Hull's defence was up to the task.

Then in the 59th minute, Briscoe almost gave the Rhinos hope when he appeared to barge over from Brad Dwyer's offload. The video referee ruled no try, deciding he had not got the ball down after an all-in melee erupted between the two teams.

Tempers flared after Tom Briscoe had a try ruled out in the second half

A minute later Myler scooped up the ball after a kick was spilled on the visitors' try-line and looked to have scored, but again the video referee declined to award the try after detecting a knock on by a Leeds player in the lead-up to the score.

Time was running out for the Rhinos as they frantically searched for a hole in the visitors' armoury and Briscoe finally crossed with three minutes to cut the deficit to six points, but Hull held on for the win.

Post-match reaction

1:08 Player of the match Josh Griffin was full of praise of his side following a hard-fought win over Leeds in what he described as challenging conditions. Player of the match Josh Griffin was full of praise of his side following a hard-fought win over Leeds in what he described as challenging conditions.

1:09 Leeds coach Richard Agar was left disappointed with his side after they failed to convert early chances as they lost 12-18 to Hull FC in the Betfred Super League. Leeds coach Richard Agar was left disappointed with his side after they failed to convert early chances as they lost 12-18 to Hull FC in the Betfred Super League.