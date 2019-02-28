Leeds v Wakefield: Rhinos looking for winning start at Headingley

Richie Myler is looking forward to being back at Headingley

Leeds are hoping for some home comforts as they look to start their climb up the Betfred Super League table.

The Rhinos have plenty of catching up to do after winning just one of their opening four matches, which were all played away to allow work to continue uninterrupted on re-developing Headingley.

The stadium is fast taking shape and scrum-half Richie Myler says the Rhinos players are looking forward to playing in it for the first time in 2019 when Wakefield are the visitors on Friday night.

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

"It's nice to be back at home," said Myler, whose first season with Leeds coincided with the demolition of both the north and south stands.

"It will be fabulous when it all gets open. I remember playing here in front of the old stands and it was a very intimidating place to come and play. I'm sure it will get back to its fortress.

2:06 Leeds got their first win of the Super League season with a convincing 46-14 victory over Salford Leeds got their first win of the Super League season with a convincing 46-14 victory over Salford

"When we got the fixtures out, we knew it was going to be four tough games to start the season off and I think we're building quite nicely.

"We'd like to have had a couple more wins under our belt but we're all buying into where we want to get to eventually."

Friday's game will mark the home debuts of Leeds' trio of NRL imports, Konrad Hurrell, Trent Merrin and Tui Lolohea, who have all started to catch the eye after an inauspicious start at Warrington.

Konrad Hurrell will make his home debut for Leeds on Friday

Hurrell and Merrin are the club's marquee signings while Lolohea is starting to have a big impact, according to his half-back partner.

Myler said: "I think he's really finding his feet. It's a different competition to what he's used to and it was always going to take time for him to bed in.

In team news, the Rhinos welcome back Matt Parcell and James Donaldson after the pair missed last week's defeat to St Helens with head injuries.

Chris Chester has made one change to the Wakefield side that got the win over Catalans Dragons, with Jordan Crowther missing out on selection and has been replaced by Pauli Pauli who returns from injury.

The Rhinos' solitary victory was against Salford but Chester has been impressed by their performances in defeat at the hands of last season's league leaders St Helens and Grand Finalists Wigan and Warrington.

"They've had it tough in the first four rounds but they've been in every single game and last week (at St Helens), they were very unlucky not to come away with the win," Chester said.

2:14 Match highlights as Wakefield Trinity beat Catalans Dragons 22-12 to earn their first win of the Betfred Super League season Match highlights as Wakefield Trinity beat Catalans Dragons 22-12 to earn their first win of the Betfred Super League season

"They look like they've got a lot more structure than they've had in recent years and they're exciting to watch.

"We know there's not a great deal in the two sides. It's a local derby and our boys will be up for it."

Leeds squad: Jack Walker, Tom Brisco, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tuimoala Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Mickolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman.

Wakefield squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.