Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors: Team news for Friday's Super League game at Headingley

Dan Sarginson was buoyed by Wigan's win away to Hull KR

Dan Sarginson believes Wigan Warriors are moving in the right direction as they prepare to face fellow strugglers Leeds Rhinos in Friday's Super League game, live on Sky Sports.

The reigning champions returned to winning ways on Sunday as Sam Powell's drop-goal earned them a 19-18 victory away to Hull Kingston Rovers.

But while Sarginson acknowledges there is still room for improvement, he is in no doubt the result will stand Wigan in good stead as they prepare to face a Leeds side aiming to make it three wins in a row and move further away from the foot of the table.

"We still have things to work on, but the result (against Hull KR) was a step in the right direction," Sarginson said.

"We know they'll turn up, so it is crucial that we have a good week in training to come away with a convincing win.

"We are both two big teams at the bottom and two crucial points will be at stake."

0:24 Watch as Sam Powell slots over a long-range drop-goal to snatch a 19-18 win for Wigan Warriors away to Hull KR. Watch as Sam Powell slots over a long-range drop-goal to snatch a 19-18 win for Wigan Warriors away to Hull KR.

Sarginson could well reprise his role as stand-in full-back when the Warriors travel to Headingley, with Zak Hardaker missing from the 19-man squad to face Leeds due to the hamstring injury which forced him off last Sunday.

Ben Flower is out due to a back injury sustained against Hull KR too, but otherwise Wigan head coach Adrian Lam has named an unchanged squad for the match.

Rhinos interim head coach Richard Agar welcomes Jack Walker back into Leeds' 19-man squad after the full-back was cleared to play following treatment on a hamstring injury which had sidelined him.

Jack Walker is back in Leeds' squad for the visit of Wigan

His return comes just as incumbent full-back Tui Lolohea is due to miss the following week's game against Super League leaders St Helens after being called into Tonga's squad for their mid-season Test match against New Zealand.

The other change to the squad from last Friday's 10-0 win away to Wakefield Trinity sees Wellington Albert replace Ashton Golding and Agar wants his players to take the positives from that battling display in rainy conditions.

"We've shown some frailties a number of times this year, so to come through it, and to nil any team, albeit in those conditions, against a fantastic team like Wakefield at home, hopefully we can draw a lot from that and get some steps on the back of what we did," Agar said.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Wellington Albert, Ava Seumanufagai

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams