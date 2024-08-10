Leeds Rhinos 30-4 Wigan Warriors: Rhinos boost Super League play-off hopes with emphatic win over reigning champions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors

Leeds gave their Super League play-off hopes a much-needed boost with a resounding 30-4 victory over Wigan.

Tries from Harry Newman, Lachie Miller, James McDonnell and Rhyse Martin, who also produced a flawless kicking display, secured a surprisingly one-sided win and closed the gap on sixth place to four points.

Wigan, who were knocked off the top of the table on points difference by Hull KR on Friday, scored a late consolation try through Liam Marshall but found a third game in 10 days a step too far at Headingley.

The visitors also ended the game with 12 players after Harry Smith was sent off for a deliberate forearm to the head of James Bentley as he lay on the ground following a tackle.

Story of the game

Wigan enjoyed plenty of early possession within sight of the Leeds line but lacked the guile to unpick an enthusiastic, well-organised defence before the home side broke the deadlock with a long-range try in the 17th minute.

Miller sent Martin free down the left and kept pace with his team-mate to receive a return pass before feeding Newman to score.

Newman was tackled over the line by returning full-back Jai Field, who had been rested against Leigh in midweek, and video referee Ben Thaler was asked to check if Newman had successfully grounded the ball before awarding the try, with Martin adding the simple conversion.

Leeds extended their lead shortly before half-time when former Rhinos player Sam Walters was penalised for a high tackle on Bentley. Head coach Brad Arthur immediately signalled from the bench to take the two points on offer and Martin duly obliged.

Martin was on target again early in the second half after Wigan were penalised for offside following a break from Miller, although the Australian arguably took the wrong option by stepping inside to try to score himself when Newman looked free to his left.

Miller made amends in the 55th minute when he finished off a slick passing move in the corner, twisting in the tackle and stretching out with his left hand to ground the ball.

A miserable afternoon for the Warriors soon got worse as Adam Keighran was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Martin, who slotted home the penalty before McDonnell plunged over from close range for the Rhinos' third try.

Marshall's late score briefly gave the visiting fans something to cheer before Smith was shown a red card with two minutes remaining, meaning he will more than likely miss next week's game against rivals St Helens.

Martin's last-gasp try completed the rout and he maintained his 100 per cent record with the boot with the difficult conversion from the touchline.

What they said

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur: "I am disappointed that we leaked a try because I thought we had done enough and worked hard enough.

"We lacked a little bit of detail at times under pressure but we are getting better at it and you can see some signs.

"It is very hard for me to be critical because they have worked their backsides off today.

"If you look at our last four games we have started really well then around that 25-minute mark we have started to look fatigued.

"That was a focus today and we made a couple errors but we defended them. They need to show me that again next week and the week after that."

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet: "We knew what we were signing up for, we prepared well.

"I thought we started well. Then the tiredness came in later in the game. It did get worse as we went on and Leeds were excellent. They defended really well. They put us to the sword.

"We never really got going. You do have to credit Leeds first and foremost.

"We left a few points out there but you generally get what you deserve. I am frustrated. I will speak to the players.

"I can handle the result. I can handle not playing well. But there are some things in there we need to fix. I don't think there is ever a case of panic but there is a lot to fix.

"We still need to do better than that even when we are not playing well."

