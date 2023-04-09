Leeds Rhinos 12-34 York Valkyrie: Tara-Jane Stanley inspires York to convincing victory in Women's Super League opener

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player York Valkyrie's Tara Jane Stanley made a great break to score a try to put her team comfortably in the lead York Valkyrie's Tara Jane Stanley made a great break to score a try to put her team comfortably in the lead

A Tara-Jane Stanley inspired York Valkyrie secured a convincing 34-12 win over Leeds Rhinos Women in the Women's Super League opener at Headingley Stadium.

It was a replay of the 2022 Grand Final and it was every bit as fierce as York Valkyrie and Leeds Rhinos went toe to toe.

York went in at half-time with a six point lead due to tries from Tamzin Renouf, Ashleigh Hyde, and Hollie-Mae Dodd, the home outfit hitting back through Keara Bennett and Eloise Hayward to bring the score to 18-12 to the visitors at the break.

However, the second half saw Stanley and the Valkyrie take full control, Liv Gale, Stanley, and Hendry scoring unanswered tries for a convincing win which lays down a marker for the 2023 season.

Story of the game

It was a physical clash between these two sides but Sinead Peach showed her class early on with a great grubber kick on the sixth minute which Renouf pounced on in the corner, Stanley converting from the touchline to give the visitors an early 6-0 lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player York Valkyries' Tara Jane Stanley played a beautiful pass to find Ashleigh Hyde for one of the tries of the season York Valkyries' Tara Jane Stanley played a beautiful pass to find Ashleigh Hyde for one of the tries of the season

Despite York's nice start, a yellow card for Jas Bell after 10 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Zoe Hornby put them under pressure, Bennett taking advantage and diving over in the corner after a lovely dummy, Hulme converting to bring the game level at 6-6.

Still a player down, the vision of Woman of Steel Stanley then came to life on the 17th minute when York shifted it out wide, Stanley sending an incredible loop pass over the top for Hyde to score in the corner.

Score Summary: Leeds Rhinos 12-34 York Valkyrie Leeds Rhinos: Tries: Keara Bennett (12), Eloise Hayward (27) Conversions: Sam Hulme (13, 28)York Valkyrie: Tries: Tamzin Renouf (6) Ashleigh Hyde (17), Hollie-Mae Dodd (36), Liv Gale (51), Tara-Jane Stanley (65), Ellie Hendry (80) Conversions: Tara-Jane Stanley (7, 18, 37, 52, 76) York Valkyrie: Tries: Tamzin Renouf (6) Ashleigh Hyde (17), Hollie-Mae Dodd (36), Liv Gale (51), Tara-Jane Stanley (65), Ellie Hendry (80) Conversions: Tara-Jane Stanley (7, 18, 37, 52, 76)

Leeds hit back though on the 27th minute as Caitlin Beevers broke downfield and eluded four York defenders, Hayward taking advantage of the quick play the ball to score and Hulme converting to bring the score level at 12-12.

However, with three minutes to go, York reinstated their lead as Dodd showed a huge left-foot step to cut through the Leeds defence, Stanley adding the extras to give Valkyire a 16-12 lead a half-time.

The second half saw York come out with intent and make it count, Gale finding the gap on the 51st minute and carrying two defenders with her to go over to score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos Women's Caitlin Beevers made a massive break downfield which lead to Eloise Hayward's try Leeds Rhinos Women's Caitlin Beevers made a massive break downfield which lead to Eloise Hayward's try

An arm wrestle then ensued for 20 minutes but it was the visitors who came out on top as Stanley showed her class as the ball went through hands, racing down the wing and diving in at the corner to extend York's lead to 28-12.

With just a few minutes remaining, Elle Frain gave away a penalty for a high shot on Grace Field, Stanley opting for the conversion and giving York a 30-12 before Hendry wrapped it up in the corner with a final minute try for a 34-12 win.

What they said

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds Rhinos Women's head coach reflected on her team's big loss to York Valkyries and believes they need more time to click Leeds Rhinos Women's head coach reflected on her team's big loss to York Valkyries and believes they need more time to click

Leeds Rhinos Women head coach Lois Forsell:

"We just didn't quite manage the game well enough.

"We could have taken the game by the scruff of the neck and stuck to our game plan, but I don't think we quite did that.

"I think looking back on it we know we could have done better defensively and that is frustrating.

"We have got a lot of new faces, a lot of new faces, and the Super League season is a rollercoaster."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player York Valkyries head coach Lindsey Anfield was not completely happy with her team's win over last year's champions York Valkyries head coach Lindsey Anfield was not completely happy with her team's win over last year's champions

York Valkyrie head coach Lindsay Anfield:

"Obviously we are buzzing now we have got the win but when you are with these girls so much and you see what they do in training, then they go out in the first half and don't do any of it, you are just like 'what is going on here'.

"They are probably only at about 70 per cent of what I am expecting from them this season, but it is a good start.

"We are just glad to get the win."

What's next?

Leeds Rhinos Women are back in action on Friday May 26 as they face St Helens Ladies at home, with kick-off at 5.30pm. For York Valkyrie a home tie against Warrington Wolves Women is next on Sunday May 28, with kick-off at 11.30am.