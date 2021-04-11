Challenge Cup: Jermaine McGillvary's hat-trick helps Huddersfield Giants to 36-18 win over Leigh Centurions

Jermaine McGillvary ran in three tries as Huddersfield moved into the quarter-finals

Jermaine McGillvary's three tries helped Huddersfield Giants into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 36-18 win over Leigh Centurions.

The England international's haul, plus two from Sam Wood and one apiece from Kenny Edwards and Lee Gaskell, saw the Giants record their first win of the season and set up a clash with Super League champions St Helens in the last eight.

Huddersfield raced to a 20-6 half-time lead but had to stave off a comeback in the second half from promoted Leigh, who gave debuts to Ben Flower at prop and new signing Nathan Peats off the bench.

The Giants opened the scoring after seven minutes through second row Edwards as the New Zealander bulldozed his way over before Jake Wardle added the extras.

The visitors' second try came via Wood on the left flank. A quick shift found the Centurions short and the three-quarter dived over to score. Wardle's kick from the sideline was perfect, taking the early lead to 12 points.

Huddersfield edged further ahead soon after thanks to the boot of Wardle after the west Yorkshire side were awarded a penalty.

The match was slipping from Leigh's grasp as they coughed up yardage and cheap penalties. It got worse in the 22nd minute when McGillvary touched down on the right edge, though Wardle could not convert from the sideline this time.

Sam Wood crossed twice for Huddersfield against Leigh

But the Centurions' defence became more ragged, with holes opening up at will, and the pain continued when full-back Blake Wallace was forced off with concussion.

Leigh clawed a try back when Jordan Thompson crashed over to score and Ben Reynolds' conversion cut Huddersfield's lead back to 18-6, but errors continued to be the home team's downfall and Wardle added another penalty goal to push the lead back to 14 points.

In the 33rd minute Luke Yates was sin-binned for a late tackle on Ryan Brierley. The Centurions pushed to use their extra-man advantage, but the Giants defence held firm. Huddersfield held out to lead 20-6 at the break.

Leigh needed to be the first team to score in the second half if they were to stand a chance of winning the game, yet it was the visitors who came out firing and McGillvary dived over for his second try of the afternoon. Wardle could not convert from the sideline, but it did not matter as the Giants were soon over again.

Jordan Thompson was among the try-scorers for Leigh

This time they switched their attack to the left wing and in the 51st minute Wood crossed for his second. Wardle's attempted conversion was wayward but the match seemed almost as good as over at 28-6.

However, the Centurions managed to claw back a try when debutant Peats swooped on a charged down kick. Reynolds gave the home team some hope with his calm conversion.

And almost immediately Leigh were in again, this time Thompson touching down to score after a quick shift to the left. Reynolds' kick cut it back to 28-18.

Momentum was with the Centurions, but that was soon snuffed out when Adam Sidlow was sin-binned for a high shot on Owen Trout, and the final blow came in the last six minutes when winger McGillvary and half-back Gaskell both crossed to seal Huddersfield's victory.