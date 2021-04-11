Challenge Cup third round: Toby King's double helps Warrington Wolves beat Swinton Lions 32-8

Toby King's two tries helped Warrington into the quarter-finals

Super League side Warrington Wolves ran in six tries to book their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals as they beat Swinton 32-8.

Toby King scored twice as Steve Price's men set up a last-eight tie with Catalans Dragons, with Tom Lineham, Blake Austin, Matty Ashton and Danny Walker also going over.

Luis Roberts' try and two Martyn Ridyard goals had given Swinton the lead at one stage, but Warrington always had too much for their Championship opponents.

Luis Roberts' try put Swinton into an early lead

The last-eight tie between the Wolves and the Dragons will be a repeat of the 2018 Wembley final in which the French side triumphed to become the first non-British side to lift the famous old trophy.

The Wolves paid due respect to their Championship opponents by naming a near full-strength team although there was still no place for former Australian Test centre Greg Inglis.

The 34-year-old has not played for almost two years after announcing his retirement in April 2019 and was also left out of the Wolves' first two Super League fixtures to give him more time to build up his fitness; it will be a case of wait-and-see again next weekend ahead of the trip to Hull, according to coach Steve Price.

The Lions were no respecters of reputations and took it to their Super League opponents in the opening exchanges, and their ambitious approach to the game saw them take a shock 8-4 lead midway through the first half.

Swinton's Richard Lepori is tackled by Warrington player Stefan Ratchford

A try by winger Roberts and Ridyard's goals cancelled out an early try from King for the visitors at Heywood Road

Winger Lineham's try levelled matters at 8-8 before two tries in the final six minutes of the half from King and half-back Austin looked to have settled any Warrington nerves as they went in at half-time leading 20-8.

However, the expected points avalanche in the second half never materialised as the Wolves struggled to make any impression on a stubborn Swinton rearguard.

It was only 13 minutes from time that they added to their total with a try from former Swinton full-back Ashton, who then, unfortunately, was forced to leave the action soon after on his return to his former club following a heavy head knock.

The unconvincing Wolves did have the final say when Walker claimed a fine individual effort in the closing minutes to give a somewhat flattering look to the final scoreline as the Championship side took many of the plaudits for their efforts.