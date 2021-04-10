St Helens to face Leigh or Huddersfield in Challenge Cup quarter-final after win over Leeds

Regan Grace scored two tries in St Helens' win over Leeds Rhinos as they secured their place in the quarter-finals

St Helens' reward for their Betfred Challenge Cup win over holders Leeds is a quarter-final with Leigh or Huddersfield.

The Super League champions were well below their best in gaining a 26-18 third-round win over an injury-hit Leeds but will be firm favourites in the next round as they seek a first cup triumph since 2008.

Leigh and Huddersfield play their third-round tie on Sunday.

The quarter-final fixtures will take place on May 7 and May 8

The quarter-finals will be played as two double-headers, each played behind closed doors at neutral venues, with Sky Sports to televise two ties on Friday, May 7, while the other two games will take place on Saturday, May 8.

Wigan, who were 26-0 winners over part-timers York, will take on either Hull or Featherstone while Castleford, who edged out Hull KR 33-32 with a drop goal in the fourth period of extra time, will play Salford.

Salford booked their place in the last eight with a comprehensive 68-4 win over Championship side Widnes Vikings.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Featherstone Rovers or Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons or Wakefield Trinity vs Swinton Lions or Warrington Wolves

St Helens vs Leigh Centurions or Huddersfield Giants