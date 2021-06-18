Super League: Leigh Centurions vs Hull FC talking points and team news

Mitieli Vulikijapani is set to make his Hull FC Super League debut against Leigh

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of Hull FC's trip to Leigh Centurions for Saturday afternoon's Super League match....

All in the mind for Hull FC

Brett Hodgson has praised the impact of sports psychologist Damien Hughes had made on Hull FC following their strong start to the season under their first-year head coach.

Hughes has previously worked with their Super League rivals Warrington Wolves, where Hodgson knows him from his playing days, as well as Scotland and Sale Sharks in rugby union, and football clubs Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

The Black and Whites have won five and drawn one of their opening nine Super League matches and Hodgson is in no doubt his squad have benefitted from Hughes' influence so far in 2021.

"He's there for the players for one-on-ones when they need them and he provides some insight into turning some of the negative emotions into positives and how we can frame that as players and staff," Hodgson said.

"We've seen some emotional things during games this year that we've been pretty good at. There is no doubt that the work Damien has done has benefited us."

Hull aim to build on last week's 30-12 win away to Castleford Tigers when they travel to bottom side Leigh on Saturday, although Hodgson has been hampered by only being able to name an 18-man squad due to injuries.

That means British Army recruit Mitieli Vulikijapani is set to make his debut and while Hodgson has cautioned against comparisons to Ratu Naulago - now in rugby union with Bristol Bears - he is excited to give the winger an opportunity.

"He's a great kid, he's humble and hard-working and he's always learning," Hodgson said. "It's important to note that Mitch isn't Ratu so we don't want to put that big target on Mitch because he's still learning his trade.

"But ultimately we see something in Mitch and we're confident he can perform on Saturday."

Haggerty relishing interim Leigh role

Few people would perhaps relish being thrust into the position Kurt Haggerty has found himself in, but Leigh's interim head coach is savouring the opportunity after being promoted to the hot-seat following the departure of John Duffy.

Kurt Haggerty is enjoying his role as Leigh's interim head coach

The Centurions have yet to see a change in fortunes during Haggerty's first two matches in charge and remain bottom of Super League with no wins to their name heading into the visit of Hull FC.

Nevertheless, Haggerty has taken confidence from the fact the team have been in winning positions against Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons, and is enjoying being in the top job however long it lasts.

"I'm just taking it day by day," Haggerty said. "I'm finding my feet and enjoying every moment in the situation I've been put in.

"I'm probably enjoying it a bit more than I thought I would.

"I don't think far off at all and I know the players can feel it too. There are just key moments in games where we've got to stick to what we believe in.

"There was a good edge at training this week because they now feel there is something coming for us."

Team news

Leigh caretaker coach Haggerty is hopeful winger Matty Russell and prop Adam Sidlow will both be fit to return after sitting out the last month because of injury.

Fiji winger and former rugby sevens player Vulikijapani comes into the Hull FC team in the absence of Carlos Tuimavave and Cameron Scott, who joined fellow three-quarter Josh Griffin on the injury list after the win over Castleford. Prop Josh Bowden is also sidelined after that game.

Named squads

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Buerta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Josh Reynolds, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Adam Swift, Connor Wynne, Mitieli Vulikijapani.

Leigh Centurions: Ryan Brierley, Matty Russell, Iain Thornley, Junior Sa'u, Lewis Tierney, Joe Mellor, Liam Hood, Mark Ioane, Ben Hellewell, James Bell, Matty Wildie, Nathaniel Peteru, Jamie Ellis, Matty Gee, Nathan Mason, Adam Sidlow, Tyrone McCarthy, Craig Mullen, Brendan Elliot, Nathan Peats, Ben Reynolds.