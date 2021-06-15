Super League clash between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos postponed due to Covid-19

The Betfred Super League fixture between Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos, which was scheduled for Saturday in Perpignan, has been postponed because of further positive Covid-19 tests in the Leeds squad.

The Rhinos' home fixture against St Helens scheduled for last Friday (June 11) was postponed after two players had positive Covid-19 tests and a number of others were forced to isolate as close contacts, and after two subsequent rounds of testing - the latest on Monday - the number of positives has increased to eight.

The sport's Multiple Cases Group have therefore extended the instruction for the club to postpone training for a further five days, until another round of PCR tests on Saturday (June 19).

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that a further two players have tested positive after the latest round of PCR tests with the training ground closed until the weekend meaning Saturday's game at Catalans has been postponed

➡ More https://t.co/8wvyhrYchb pic.twitter.com/YItyPohxuc — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 15, 2021

The clubs have already begun discussions with the RFL and Super League Europe about rearranging the match later this summer.

Huddersfield Giants, whose fixture against Wigan Warriors scheduled for last Friday (June 11) had also been postponed under the game's Multiple Cases Framework, have been cleared to resume training this week after a round of PCR testing last Friday contained no further positive tests - meaning Friday's home fixture against Salford Red Devils can go ahead.

In the Betfred Women's Super League, St Helens have also been cleared to resume training this week following the postponement of their scheduled fixture against Wigan Warriors last weekend - meaning their game against York City Knights scheduled for this Sunday (June 20) can also go ahead.