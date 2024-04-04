Leigh Leopards 12-40 Wigan Warriors: Reigning Super League champions rout rivals to win 'Battle of the Borough'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Leigh Leopards' clash with Wigan Warriors in the Super League Highlights of Leigh Leopards' clash with Wigan Warriors in the Super League

Wigan Warriors rebounded from their Good Friday derby defeat in spectacular style as they put Leigh Leopards to the sword 40-12 in the ‘Battle of the Borough’ on Thursday evening.

Abbas Miski got the ball rolling for the reigning Betfred Super League champions at Leigh Sports Village with the opening try on eight minutes, followed by Willie Isa grabbing his first for three years, and back-to-back scores from Bevan French and Harry Smith.

The Leopards were not helped by having Matt Moylan sin-binned for a high tackle on Smith but hit back with six minutes to go before the break as Ricky Leutele finished for a converted try which made it 20-6 to Wigan when the hooter sounded.

Jai Field's length-of-the-field stunner, Adam Keighran's finish, Junior Nsemba's first Super League try and one from Liam Marshall in the second half secured a comfortable victory for the Warriors, though, while leaving the Leopards with just one win from their opening six Super League games of 2024.

Story of the game

Seeking to bounce back from their 12-4 defeat away to St Helens last weekend, Wigan spent the first couple of minutes under the cosh but it did not take long for the champions to make their mark.

The hosts were penalised when Lachlan Lam lifted French beyond the horizontal in a tackle and the Warriors made them pay as they worked it from left to right and Miski finished to give them the opening four points of the contest.

The Leopards were reduced to 12 men temporarily as Moylan's late charge flattened Field, who was on his way down in the tackle and Wigan made their man advantage count in the 17th minute when French dinked through a grubber to Isa who slid over the whitewash.

Wigan Warriors' Bevan French scored an impressive try from his own kick ahead against Leigh Leopards

Patrick Mago's offload helped Field break the line and Wigan were off again as French ran on to the end of his own kick and dotted down to celebrate his new four-year deal in style.

The Warriors were threatening to make an example out of their struggling opponents and had a fourth try on the half-hour mark as Smith dived under the posts to put them 20 points to the good.

Leigh got on the scoreboard a few minutes later as O'Brien's kick through found Josh Charnley who side-footed on for the on-rushing Leutele to finish on his return to the team.

Wigan shifted back into gear six minutes after the restart as Smith snuffed out O'Brien's kick, then offloaded to Field who ran the length of the pitch to restore their 18-point advantage.

Wigan Warriors' Jai Field showed his speed by almost running the length of the pitch to score his first try of the season

Moments after Brad Dwyer held French up on the try-line to overturn a try, Smith flung the ball over to the right and Keighran went rushing in at the corner to further extend their already-mammoth lead.

Player of the match Nsemba barged over from close range a couple of minutes later, but Leigh were on the board in the second period as Charnley latched onto Leutele's pass and sprinted over the whitewash.

Wigan were keen not to let their foot off the gas, though, and ran in their eighth try of the evening through Marshall to round off a significant win.

What they said

Player of the match and Wigan Warriors second row Junior Nsemba:

Wigan Warriors' Junior Nsemba shared how it felt to score his first Betfred Super League try after earning player of the match against Leigh Leopards

"It was amazing, getting out there with the boys and getting a good amount of minutes and scoring my try. It's a blessing - my mum is going to be proud!

"We've got a few players missing from the squad, but I think in the Wigan team we've got good depth and adaptability. Whoever is playing, we're playing as that team so it's all right.

"It was a very tough game against Leigh, they put on a good fight. We just had to stay consistent and stay in the game."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam:

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam says he won't give up on his players after a poor run of form

"I thought there was plenty of effort tonight and good in patches, but just not consistent throughout the 80 minutes. That's what happens against the top sides if you can't concentrate for longer periods - you get hurt.

"I'm not going to give up hope, they're a great bunch of lads and they're trying their hardest at the moment. At times we're awesome and at times we're not, we've just got to learn from moments like this and stick together as a group."

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet:

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet was pleased with his team's defensive performance in their 40-12 win over Leigh Leopards

"It was a good result, a good performance, and we move on.

"I was really pleased with the way we defended. Leigh throw a lot at you in terms of shape and decision making, and I think we got those decisions right."

What's next?

Wigan Warriors travel to Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, April 13 (4pm kick-off), with their next Betfred Super League match being at home to the same opponent on Friday, April 19 (8pm, Sky Sports Arena).

Leigh Leopards are away to Hull KR in a rematch of last year's Challenge Cup final in the quarter-finals next Saturday (4pm) followed by a trip to Warrington Wolves in their next Super League match on Saturday, April 20 (3pm, Sky Sports Action).

