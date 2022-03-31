Super League: Wigan Warriors 19-18 Hull FC recap

Betfred Super League Round 7 LIVE!Full time: Wigan Warriors 19-18 Hull FC (8pm kick-off)Second half: Smith (78) snatches win with drop goal | Field's second (63) pulls Wigan level again | Satae (59) restores Hull's lead | Havard (47) over to help draw Wigan levelFirst half: Houghton (40) snatches lead on stroke of half time | Swift's converted try (34) draws Hull level | Hardaker penalty (16) increases lead | Field (4) opens the scoring for WiganSuper League fixtures | Standings | Rugby league on Sky SportsRL news and gossip blog | Follow us on Twitter @SkySportsRL