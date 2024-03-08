Super League: Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos fight back for victory as Huddersfield Giants claim dominant win
Reports from the Friday night fixtures of round four of Super League as Leeds Rhinos defeated the Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils fought back against St Helens, and Huddersfield Giants cruised to a win over Castleford Tigers.
This content is provided by , which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow cookies for this session only.