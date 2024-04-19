Super League: Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants plus two other Round 8 matches - as it happened
Follow all of the action from AMT Headingley, plus updates from Friday's other two Betfred Super League matches as St Helens take on Hull FC and Wigan Warriors host Castleford Tigers; watch every Super League match in 2024 live on Sky Sports
