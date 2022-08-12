Super League: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos recap

Betfred Super League: Hull KR 20-28 Leeds Rhinos Second Half: Gannon skips over to extend Rhinos lead (44) | Oledzki is sent to sin bin for professional foul (56) | Gannon punishes Robins mistake with his pace (64) | Wood reduces deficit to 8 points with 10 minutes to go (70)First Half: Parcell drives over early for Robins (3) | Hall dives over to extends Robins lead (10) | Dwyer breaks through to get Leeds off the mark (14) | Myler skips through the gap to reduce gap to two points (24) | Myler gets his second to put Leeds in front (29)Also Tonight: Castleford Tigers 18-8 Catalans DragonsFriday's Super League talking points and team newsDanny McGuire: I don't feel a connection to Leeds any longerTom Opacic joins Hull KR from 2023 RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | StandingsRL live on Sky Sports | Follow us on Twitter @SkySportsRL