Sky Live: London Broncos v Castleford: Chris Clarkson set for Tigers debut, Matt Cook returns

Matt Cook has shaken off a knock to return to the Castleford squad

London Broncos will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host Castleford Tigers on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Salford and Hull KR both defeated the Broncos but head coach Danny Ward has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the fourth successive game as he looks to turn Trailfinders Sports Club into a fortress.

Ward has called on his players to "be smarter" following defeat to Hull KR in their last encounter, with former Broncos players Tuoyo Egodo and Matt Cook set to feature for Castleford.

Meanwhile, Castleford head coach Daryl Powell says his players cannot use the artificial pitch in Ealing as an excuse for a poor away performance.

London Broncos head coach Danny Ward welcomes Castleford on Saturday

The Broncos moved to their current home in 2016 and have already beaten Wakefield Trinity on the 4G surface this season.

But Powell said: "We've done a lot of training in pre-season on the type of pitch that London play on. We've got two sessions on 4G this week so we know what it's about.

"It shouldn't present any issue at all, but the bounce of the ball can cause you a little bit of trouble. We've just got to go and play well. Don't worry about anything else, take that out of the equation.

Chris Clarkson is set to make his Tigers debut after his move from Hull KR

"We're well used to 4G pitches - we've probably trained more on that than we have on grass in pre-season."

The Tigers have made three changes to the squad that faced Hull FC last time out as Mitch Clark, Alex Foster and Ben Roberts join a list of eight first-team players unavailable.

Matt Cook has recovered from a knock while new signing Chris Clarkson and Cory Ashton are included for the first time.

Teams

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Eloi Pelissier, Jay Pitts, Greg Richards, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates.

Castleford 19-man squad: Cory Aston, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefaom, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.