Sky Sports to show 12 live rugby league games in nine days

Sky Sports will be bringing you 12 live rugby league matches in the space of nine days, starting with a Super League double-header on Thursday night.

The bumper feast of rugby league action kicks off with two Super League matches at Totally Wicked Stadium which see Castleford Tigers take on Hull Kingston Rovers followed by Huddersfield Giants against Wakefield Trinity.

The following night sees Wigan Warriors aim to further cement their place in the top four when they face Salford Red Devils, with leaders St Helens taking on Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos in the second match.

Thursday and Friday coincide with Super League celebrating Black History Round, recognising the contribution black players and coaches have made to rugby league throughout the sport's history.

Chev Walker and Danny McGuire will be joining the Sky Sports team as guest pundits on Thursday too, while cross-code icon Jason Robinson OBE takes on the same role the following night.

The action moves down under on Sunday morning as the domestic season in Australia reaches its conclusion with Penrith Panthers taking on Melbourne Storm in the NRL Grand Final.

0:48 The NRL season reaches its conclusion with the Grand Final on Sunday The NRL season reaches its conclusion with the Grand Final on Sunday

Ahead of that, we will be bringing you live coverage of the NRL Women's Grand Final as well, as Brisbane Broncos aim to make it three championships in a row against Sydney Roosters.

Super League returns the following night as St Helens face Salford in a repeat of last year's Grand Final, followed by Leeds going up against Castleford.

Two of the sport's biggest derbies headline Thursday and Friday's coverage, with Hull KR and Hull FC battling it out on Thursday evening and Saints tackling Wigan.

There will also be live coverage of the games between Leeds and Wakefield, and Warrington and Salford.

Thursday, October 22: Castleford Tigers vs Hull Kingston Rovers (5.15pm, Sky Sports Arena and Mix) and Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity (7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix).

Friday, October 23: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils (5.15pm, Sky Sport Arena) and St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (7.45pm, Sky Sports Arena).

Sunday, October 25: NRLW Grand Final (5am, Sky Sports Main Event and Mix) and NRL Grand Final (8.25am, Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix).

Monday, October 26: Salford Red Devils vs St Helens (5.25pm, Sky Sports Arena) and Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (7.45pm, Sky Sports Arena).

Thursday, October 29: Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm kick-off, Sky Sports Arena and Mix) and Hull Kingston Rovers vs Hull FC (7.45pm, Sky Sports Main Event, Arena and Mix).

Friday, October 30: Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils (5.30pm kick-off, Sky Sports Arena) and St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (7.45pm, Sky Sports Arena and Mix).