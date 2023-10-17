England vs Tonga: Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell returns for Test series as Shaun Wane names squad

Liam Farrell has been named in the England squad for the first time since 2021 for the upcoming three-Test series against Tonga.

The Wigan Warriors captain, who missed last year's Rugby League World Cup with a knee injury, is one of four players from the newly-crowned Super League champions to be included in England coach Shaun Wane's 24-strong line-up.

Meanwhile, England captain George Williams has also been named in the squad despite awaiting the results of a disciplinary tribunal which could rule him out for all or part of the action.

Series fixtures Sunday, October 22: England vs Tonga (Totally Wicked Stadium, 2.30pm). Saturday, October 28: England vs Tonga (John Smith's Stadium, 2.30pm). Saturday, November 4: England vs Tonga (Headingley, 2.30pm).

"I'm really pleased with the 24 players coming into camp as we look to beat Tonga in this three-game series," Wane said.

"All of the players included have impressed me throughout their respective Super League and NRL campaigns and are worthy of representing their country in this historic series."

Farrell is joined by Wigan clubmates Tyler Dupree, Harry Smith and loanee Toby King for the series, which kicks off at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday.

Catalans Dragons winger Tom Johnstone and St Helens full-back Jack Welsby, both Man of Steel nominees, are included as well.

England call-up Tom Johnstone ran the length of pitch in an outstanding solo effort to get his 22nd try of the season for Catalans Dragons.

Plus, there is a place for Leigh Leopards forward Robbie Mulhern after an impressive campaign with the Betfred Challenge Cup winners.

NRL-based quintet Dom Young, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Victor Radley and Elliott Whitehead are also part of Wane's squad for the series.

England vs Tonga squads

England: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree, Liam Farrell (both Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees (both St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).

Tonga: Latu Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles), Addin Fonua-Blake (New Zealand Warriors), Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans), Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights), Siliva Havili (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell (both St Helens), Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm), Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles), Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Hame Sele (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mosese Suli (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tevita Tatola, Dion Teaupa (both South Sydney Rabbitohs), Starford Toa (Wests Tigers), Daniel Tupou, Siua Wong (both Sydney Roosters).