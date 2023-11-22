Super League: Hull derby to open 2024 season as first home game for all 12 clubs announced

Hull FC and Hull KR will get the 2024 Super League season under way with a derby clash next February

A Hull derby will kick off the 2024 Betfred Super League season, with every match to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Cross-city rivals Hull FC and Hull KR meet at the MKM Stadium in the season-opener on Thursday, February 15.

The match-up was announced on Thursday evening as all 12 clubs confirmed their first home games of next year.

Hull FC claimed the bragging rights the last time they met Hull KR in the Betfred Super League, winning 16-6 at Sewell Group Craven Park

Friday, February 16 sees three matches taking place as Leeds Rhinos host Salford Red Devils, St Helens welcome promoted London Broncos, and Leigh Leopards face Huddersfield Giants.

Castleford Tigers' new head coach Craig Lingard faces arguably the toughest opening game possible as they host reigning champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday, February 17.

The other game that day see Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons welcome Warrington Wolves to Stade Gilbert Brutus.

After travelling to their rivals on opening night, Hull KR face Leeds in their first home game on Thursday, February 22, at the start of Round 2.

Highlights of the 2023 Betfred Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons

The Broncos' first home game back in Super League sees them host Catalans at Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium the following night, with Warrington welcoming Hull FC to the Halliwell Jones Stadium on the same day.

Huddersfield's first home match is against St Helens on Saturday, February 24, while Wigan are pencilled in to face Leigh in the 'Battle of the Borough' at the DW Stadium.

The second round of the 2024 Super League season is rounded off by Salford hosting Castleford Tigers on Sunday, February 25.

The full fixture list for next year's regular season will be announced at 8.30am on Thursday, November 23.

Betfred Super League 2024 opening fixtures

Round 1

Thursday, February 15: Hull FC vs Hull KR.

Friday, February 16: Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils, St Helens vs London Broncos, Leigh Leopards vs Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday, February 17: Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves.

Round 2

Thursday, February 22: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos.

Friday, February 23: London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC.

Saturday, February 24: Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens, Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards.

Sunday, February 25: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers.

