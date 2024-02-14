Super League 2024: Rivals Hull FC and Hull KR braced for blockbuster derby in season opener

Willie Peters experienced plenty of big games in his first season as Hull KR head coach, most notably the Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley and the Betfred Super League play-off semi-final against Wigan Warriors.

But, like many outsiders who have pitched up in Kingston Upon Hull, the former Gateshead Thunder and Wigan scrum-half quickly discovered just how much the matches against the Robins' cross-city rivals Hull FC take on a life of their own as well.

It is why Peters understands the extra importance on Thursday's 2024 Super League season opener against their bitter adversaries at the MKM Stadium, not just as far as Hull KR's own ambitions for the year ahead go.

"It's important to win the first game of the season, but also it's a derby game," Peters told Sky Sports. "It means so much to the city, it means so much to Neil Hudgell - our owner - and it means so much to so many people in the city.

"I know it's a cliche, but we've got to go and put in a performance, and the result will take care of itself.

"But it's an important game and it's a different game when you go to MKM Stadium, there are 22,000 people there and you can hardly hear.

"It's not your average game, we're looking forward to it, and it will be great to get off to a positive start."

While Hull KR were enjoying days out at Wembley and competing for a place in the Super League Grand Final in 2023, over in the west of the city it was a different story as Hull FC slumped to a 10th-placed finish and ended the regular season eight points outside the play-off places.

Tony Smith's team have undergone something of a rebuild during the off-season, bringing in high-profile recruits from the NRL in former Samoa international Fa'amanu Brown from Newcastle Knights, Canterbury Bulldogs pair Jayden Okunbor and Franklin Pele, and Dolphins forward Herman Ese'ese.

Other new signings included Jack Walker crossing the city's rugby league divide, along with promoting from the youth set-up, but one player who endures is the player who has been reappointed captain for this year and is a veteran of 38 Hull derbies, Danny Houghton.

"We've just got to compete," hooker Houghton told Sky Sports when reflecting on what needs to change for Hull FC in 2024. "We were questioned last year as to whether we threw the towel in - as a player you never feel you've thrown the towel in, but the scorelines suggested that.

"We need to compete hard and when you do that, and those effort areas are high on the priority list then things tend to go well, and things tend to happen.

"We've got to get that back and we've got to get this place bouncing again because we've not been good enough at home in the past."

Although they were able to feature on some of rugby league's biggest stages in 2023, silverware remained elusive for Hull KR. The Challenge Cup final saw them beaten by Leigh Leopards in golden point extra time, while they were denied a first Grand Final appearance by a 42-12 defeat to eventual champions Wigan.

Peters has strengthened his squad by bringing in Niall Evalds from Castleford Tigers and Oliver Gildart, fresh from a short stint with Leigh after returning from Australia, plus New Zealand international back Peta Hiku.

"Last year, we learnt a lot from the Challenge Cup and reacted really positively to that, but you're only as good as your last game and that was Wigan," Peters said. "We need to improve on that.

"Like everyone, we've had a great pre-season, we've worked really hard...but you never know until you play.

"For us, the game against FC will be our first test...but the players have worked hard and are ready to go."

Houghton, who will call time on a 17-year career spent solely with his home-city club at the end of the 2024 season, has been part of Hull FC's most memorable successes in recent years as they enjoyed back-to-back Challenge Cup triumphs in 2016 and 2017.

Image: Danny Houghton has played in 38 Hull derbies

Whether or not he is able to walk away from playing with one more medal to add to his collection, the 35-year-old former Man of Steel is aiming to ensure the Black and Whites are at least heading back towards competing for honours - and it all starts with making opening night in front of the club's record home attendance for a Round 1 fixture a memorable one.

"I just want to make strides back to being in that successful area," Houghton said. "We know it's going to be a tough task to win silverware, but that's everyone's aim at the start of the season.

"If I can walk away at the end of the year putting this club back on stride and back competing, I'll be a happy man, then hopefully we can kick on and this club will be winning silverware again.

"Challenge Cup finals and Grand Finals are massive occasions, but other than that down here in front of your home crowd against Hull KR is a special day. It's more special when you get that result."

