Super League 2024 fixtures: Every match for the regular season, plus play-off and Grand Final dates

The full fixture list for the 2024 Super League regular season has been confirmed and for the first time every match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Wigan Warriors will launch the defence of their Super League title at Castleford Tigers on Saturday, February 17 - one of the highlights of an opening round spread over three days which kicks off with a Thursday night blockbuster derby clash at the MKM Stadium between Hull FC and Hull KR getting the campaign under way.

For the first 15 rounds of the season, with the exception of Rivals Round, Sky Sports subscribers will have exclusive access to two matches per week.

The remaining four matches of each round will be shown live on Sky Sports and Rugby League's own streaming platform - with further details to be announced early in the New Year.

The matches for Magic Weekend, which will take place at a new host venue of Elland Road in Leeds, were announced earlier in the week as well.

Once again, the regular season will comprise 27 rounds, with the final slate of fixtures taking place in the third week of September. The play-offs commence on the weekend of September 28 and 29, followed by the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.

Other highlights in the calendar include Rivals Round over the Easter Weekend of March 28 to 31, which features the traditional Good Friday clash between St Helens and Wigan Warriors, and another Hull derby.

Rivals Round begins with West Yorkshire rivals Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos on Thursday, March 28, and forms Round 6 of the regular season.

The competition will take a break for the sixth round of the Challenge Cup, when Super League teams enter the tournament, on March 21 to 24. The quarter-finals are from April 11 to 14, followed by the semi-finals on the weekend of May 18-19 and the final on June 8.

There will be a mid-season international break on the weekend of June 29 to 30 as well.

As in previous years, Sky Sports will make exclusive selections from Round 16 and beyond as the season progresses, which will include a number of additional Thursday night fixtures.

Betfred Super League 2024 fixtures*

Round 1

Thursday, February 15: Hull FC vs Hull KR.

Friday, February 16: Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils, St Helens vs London Broncos, Leigh Leopards vs Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday, February 17: Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves.

Round 2

Thursday, February 22: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos.

Friday, February 23: London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC.

Saturday, February 24: Huddersfield Giants vs St. Helens, Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards.

Sunday, February 25: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers.

Round 3

Friday, March 1: Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants, St Helens vs Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers.

Saturday, March 2: Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR.

Sunday, March 3: Hull FC vs London Broncos.

Round 4

Thursday, March 7: Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves.

Friday, March 8: St Helens vs Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday, March 9: Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC, London Broncos vs Wigan Warriors.

Round 5

Thursday, March 14: Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors.

Friday, March 15: Leeds Rhinos vs St. Helens.

Saturday, March 16: Hull FC vs Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants vs Hull KR, Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers.

Sunday, March 17: London Broncos v Warrington Wolves.

Challenge Cup sixth round

March 21-24

Round 6 (Rivals Round)

Thursday, March 28: Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos.

Friday, March 29: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors, Hull KR vs Hull FC.

Saturday, March 30: Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards.

Sunday, March 31: London Broncos vs Huddersfield Giants.

Round 7

Thursday, April 4: Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors.

Friday, April 5: Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves, Hull KR vs London Broncos.

Saturday, April 6: Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons vs St. Helens.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

April 11-14

Round 8

Friday, April 19: Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants, St Helens vs Hull FC.

Saturday, April 20: Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR, Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards.

Sunday, April 21: London Broncos vs Salford Red Devils.

Round 9

Thursday, April 25: St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants.

Friday, April 26: Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers vs London Broncos, Leigh Leopards vs Catalans Dragons.

Saturday, April 27: Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves.

Sunday, April 28: Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos.

Round 10

Thursday, May 2: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons.

Friday, May 3: Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos, Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC.

Saturday, May 4: Hull KR vs St Helens, Leigh Leopards vs Castleford Tigers.

Round 11

Thursday, May 9: Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR.

Friday, May 10: Castleford Tigers vs St. Helens, Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils.

Saturday, May 11: Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors.

Sunday, May 12: London Broncos vs Hull FC.

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Weekend of May 18-19

Round 12

Friday, May 24: Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards, St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos.

Saturday, May 25: Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves, Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors.

Sunday, May 26: London Broncos vs Hull KR.

Round 13

Friday, May 31: Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants vs Hull FC, St Helens vs Catalans Dragons.

Saturday, June 1: Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors, Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards.

Sunday, June 2: Salford Red Devils vs London Broncos.

Challenge Cup final

Saturday, June 8: Wembley Stadium.

Round 14

Friday, June 14: Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils, Hull KR vs Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday, June 15: Catalans Dragons vs Leigh Leopards, Hull FC vs Leeds Rhinos.

Sunday, June 16: London Broncos vs St. Helens.

Round 15

Thursday, June 20: Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR

Friday, June 21: Wigan Warriors vs London Broncos, Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards.

Saturday, June 22: Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons vs Huddersfield Giants.

Sunday, June 23: Salford Red Devils vs. St. Helens.

Mid-season internationals

June 29-30

Round 16

Friday, July 5: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards, St Helens vs Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons.

Saturday, July 6: Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos.

Sunday, July 7: Salford Red Devils vs Hull FC.

Round 17

Friday, July 12: Wigan Warriors vs St. Helens, Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos vs Castleford Tigers.

Saturday, July 13: Hull FC vs Hull KR, Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards vs Huddersfield Giants.

Round 18

Friday, July 19: Castleford Tigers vs Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils, St Helens vs Warrington Wolves, Leigh Leopards vs London Broncos.

Saturday, July 20: Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR.

Round 19

Friday, July 26: Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants vs Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR vs London Broncos, Leigh Leopards vs St. Helens.

Saturday, July 27: Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC, Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers.

Round 20

Friday, August 2: Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants.

Saturday, August 3: Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR, Hull FC vs St Helens, Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos.

Sunday, August 4: London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons.

Round 21

Friday, August 9: Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons, Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards vs Hull FC.

Saturday, August 10: St Helens vs Salford Red Devils.

Sunday, August 11: London Broncos vs Warrington Wolves.

Round 22 (Magic Weekend at Elland Road)

Saturday, August 17: Hull FC vs London Broncos, Wigan Warriors vs St. Helens, Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos.

Sunday, August 18: Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers

Round 23

Friday, August 23: Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves, St Helens vs Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons.

Saturday, August 24: Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants.

Sunday, August 25: London Broncos vs Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC.

Round 24

Friday, August 30: Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves.

Saturday, August 31: Catalans Dragons vs Wigan Warriors, Hull FC vs Castleford Tigers.

Sunday, September 1: Huddersfield Giants vs St. Helens, London Broncos vs Leeds Rhinos.

Round 25

Friday, September 6: Castleford Tigers vs. Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR, Warrington Wolves vs St. Helens, Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC.

Saturday, September 7: Salford Red Devils vs Catalans Dragons.

Sunday, September 8: Huddersfield Giants vs London Broncos.

Round 26

Friday, September 13: Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos, St Helens vs Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards vs Hull KR.

Saturday, September 14: Catalans Dragons vs. London Broncos, Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils.

Sunday, September 15: Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves.

Round 27

Friday, September 20: Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers, Hull FC vs Catalans Dragons, Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards vs St. Helens, Warrington Wolves vs London Broncos.

Elimination Play-offs

September 26-29: Third vs sixth, fourth versus fifth.

Play-off semi-finals

October 3-6: First vs lowest-placed eliminator winner, second vs highest-placed eliminator winner.

Grand Final

October 12: Old Trafford.

*All fixtures subject to change

