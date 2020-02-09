Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons and Leeds vs Huddersfield postponed

Belle Vue Stadium

Catalans Dragons are hoping to play their Betfred Super League game at Wakefield on Monday night after it fell victim to Storm Ciara.

The French club arrived on Saturday for their scheduled round-two fixture and are considering staying a second night to avoid having to re-arrange two trips to England.

Please keep hold of your tickets and they will be valid for the rearranged fixture. pic.twitter.com/tPliE4vMiK — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) February 9, 2020

The French club's scheduled game at St Helens on February 21 is off because of Saints' involvement in the World Club Challenge and their match at Belle Vue became a casualty of the storms that have swept across England over the weekend.

Wakefield were planning to stage a celebration of inclusivity with the visit of the Catalans, who caused a storm of their own with the signing of Israel Folau.

Catalans Dragons caused controversy by signing Israel Folau

The dual-code international, who was sacked by Rugby Australia after claiming "hell awaits" gay people, was not due to play in Sunday's game and is not thought to have travelled with the squad.

Sunday's other Super League game between Huddersfield and Leeds was also called off due to the weather, along with the Championship matches at Swinton and York and Challenge Cup third-round ties at Workington, Barrow, Rochdale and Keighley.