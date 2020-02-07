Israel Folau left out of Catalans squad for Wakefield match

Israel Folau has been left out of Catalan Dragons' squad for Sunday's match against Wakefield.

The dual-code Australia international, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in May 2019 for posting anti-LGBT+ comments on social media, has signed a 12-month deal with the French club, despite opposition from many Super League clubs.

Folau has trained all week with his new team-mates but Dragons' head coach Steve McNamara had warned it will take time for him to readjust to rugby league.

The 30-year-old's last match for the Waratahs was last April and he has not played rugby league since switching codes a decade ago.

He could make his debut in the Catalans' home game against Castleford on February 15.

Wakefield will celebrate inclusivity in the sport by inviting LGBT+ groups to Sunday's match at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone this week admitted he had sleepless nights over whether to sanction the signing of Folau and conceded the game "came to the wrong conclusion".

The RFL admitted it was powerless to prevent the registration but Super League clubs voted at a meeting in Salford on Wednesday to look for ways to change the rules to prevent such controversial signings in future.