Wakefield engage with LGBT+ groups ahead of Catalans visit

Wakefield will hold an inclusivity celebration at Belle Vue on Sunday for the visit of Catalans Dragons, who may have controversial signing Israel Folau with the squad.

The French club caused a furore when they handed a 12-month contract to dual-code international Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in May 2019 for posting anti-LGBT+ comments on social media.

On Wednesday, Super League said it had accepted Catalans' controversial signing, but added it will move to ensure it has powers to prevent such deals in the future.

Wigan responded to Folau's signing by declaring the visit of the Catalans to the DW Stadium on March 22 a Pride Day and now Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter says his club are engaging with LGBT+ groups in the run-up to the round two Super League fixture.

Israel Folau's signing by Catalans has proved hugely controversial

Carter said: "We're not trying to just ride a LGBT bandwagon, we already had our PDRL [Physical Disability RL] and LDRL [Learning Disability RL] and ladies teams coming down any way.

"We're saying anybody who wants to come down and celebrate the inclusivity of our sport would be very, very welcome.

"What I don't want to do is turn it into some kind of witch-hunt against an individual because then you will always get somebody who takes it too far."

Former Wallabies and Waratahs full-back Folau has been training with his new team-mates all week after flying from Sydney at the weekend but has not played any rugby for 10 months.

Carter says Wakefield intend to employ more stewards than usual as a precaution at Sunday's game and admits it would be useful to know if Folau will be in attendance.

"I will try and find out so we can make plans accordingly," he said.

"If I was in Catalans' shoes, I would have thought a home game would be the best way to introduce him to Super League rather than an away game in the cold, wet and windy climes of Wakefield."

Although the Dragons are short of players in the outside backs, coach Steve McNamara says he will not rush his new signing into action.

"The game has changed significantly in the time he's been away," said McNamara.

"Israel has a big challenge to get up to speed with the modern game.

"He's an attacking threat, that's clear to see. He's an amazing attacking weapon and I'm sure he's going to bring plenty of excitement to this team.

"He's not played rugby league for a long period of time.

"We have to show some patience but when you watch him train you can see the special athletic qualities that he does possess.

"We have to make sure we don't push him too hard. He's certainly not out of shape, he's just not rugby league fit at this stage."