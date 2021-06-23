Super League: Warrington face Leigh on Sky Sports; Castleford host the Dragons and Wigan travel to Wakefield

Leigh Centurions interim head coach Kurt Haggerty says his side have "held themselves accountable" for last week's 64-22 loss to Hull as they prepare to face Warrington on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Andre Savelio scored a hat-trick on Saturday, but it was Jake Connor who inspired the Black and Whites to a 12-try rout of rock-bottom Leigh.

Haggerty says the result is in the past as preparations gather for a game against the side that beat defending champions Saints last time out.

"We won't dwell too much on the result against Hull FC and we've prepared well to go into the game against Warrington," Haggerty told Leigh's official website.

"They've picked themselves up and held themselves accountable for the result and they have trained really well this week."

Leigh will be without hooker Nathan Peats, who is playing for the All Stars against England on Friday, but expect to have winger Lewis Tierney back from injury.

The Centurions have only been able to name 18 players in their matchday squad, but Haggerty is preparing no excuses.

"We've got 18 who are ready to play so we'll go with what we've got," he said.

Meanwhile, Warrington have recalled Riley Dean and Ellis Robson from their loan spells at York and Bradford and they could give debuts to youngsters Morgan Burgess, Jacob Gannon and Tom Whitehead in the absence of five players on England duty. Centre Toby King is sidelined with a knee injury.

Warrington Wolves: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Morgan Burgess, Rob Butler, Josh Charnley, Matt Davis, Riley Dean, Eribe Doro, Jacob Gannon, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Tom Lineham, Ellis Longstaff, Jake Mamo, Robbie Mulhern, Ellis Robson, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Tom Whitehead, Gareth Widdop, Connor Wrench.

Leigh Centurions: Ryan Brierley, Matty Russell, Iain Thornley, Junior Sa'u, Lewis Tierney, Joe Mellor, Liam Hood, Mark Ioane, Ben Hellewell, James Bell, Matty Wildie, Nathaniel Peteru, Matty Gee, Nathan Mason, Tyrone McCarthy, Craig Mullen, Ben Reynolds, Jordan Thompson.

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

England forward Mike McMeeken admits it will feel strange entering the away changing room as he prepares to return to his old club Castleford on Thursday with Super League pacesetters Catalans Dragons.

The 27-year-old former London Broncos back rower made 139 appearances in six seasons with the Tigers, during which he won England honours before opting to join the Dragons on a two-year deal at the end of last year.

"It will be a strange one going back and playing there but I'm looking forward to it," said McMeeken.

"The decision to move up from London was one of the best I've made, both from a lifestyle and definitely career perspective. I look back on my time at Cas fondly. My game came on 10-fold under Powelly [coach Daryl Powell].

"It was just the right time to try a different challenge and take myself out of my comfort zone again and I feel I've done that."

McMeeken, who last played for England in the 2017 World Cup, has started all 11 league and cup games for the Catalans and played a key role in their best-ever start to a season.

Beaten just once in nine league games so far, the Dragons' progress was halted when their last match against Leeds fell victim to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Rhinos camp, and McMeeken says the players are now raring to go.

"We've just had a 10-day break so it will be nice to get back on the field," he said.

"We've been coming up with results but we've not really been happy with our performances, which is a good thing. We definitely feel we can play better.

"We've got some tough games coming up, especially this Thursday."

Castleford Tigers: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Michael Shenton, Danny Richardson, Liam Watts, Oliver Holmes, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Alex Foster, Jacques O'Neill, James Clare, Daniel Smith, Jordan Turner, Lewis Bienek, Lewis Peachey, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Brad Graham, Jason Qareqare.

Catalans Dragons: Arthur Morgue, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, James Maloney, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Alrix da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Lambert Belmas, Matthieu Laguerre, Jason Baitieri, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, César Rouge, Romain Franco.

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Wakefield have lost Joe Westerman and Reece Lyne to England and Liam Kay and Kelepi Tanginoa to the All Stars and have a serious doubt over captain Jacob Miller, who has a foot injury. Ryan Hampshire is standing by to take over at stand-off while Innes Senior comes in for Bill Tupou, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Without John Bateman, Liam Farrell and Jackson Hastings on representative duty, Wigan are set to give a debut to hooker Brad O'Neill following his recall from a loan spell at Widnes, while teenager Umyla Hanley will take over at full-back and Kai Pearce-Paul makes his first start in the second row.

2:30 Highlights from the Super League clash between Wigan and Hull KR Highlights from the Super League clash between Wigan and Hull KR

"We want to respond quickly to the defeat last week," Adrian Lam said of the Warriors' loss to Hull KR. "We are disappointed, so we need to move on quickly and get our heads around the opposition on Thursday."

Like Haggerty, Lam won't be looking for excuses for any gaps in personnel and experience.

"It's one of those, with our small squad available, to get back up off the canvas from the last two weeks, go to Wakefield and get the job done."

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, David Fifita, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Joe Westerman, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Innes Senior, Jordy Crowther, Joe Arundel, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Lee Kershaw, Ryan Hampshire.

Wigan Warriors: Dom Manfredi, Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Tommy Leuluai, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Willie Isa, Oliver Partington, Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley, Brad O'Neill.