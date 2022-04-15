St Helens 22-4 Wigan: Saints silence Warriors in dramatic derby clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

St Helens secured a 22-4 victory over old foes Wigan in a dramatic Good Friday clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

It was a firecracker of an opening 10 minutes as St Helens believed they had scored, but were then denied twice, by the video referee. The Warriors full-back, Jai Field, was the first to cross the whitewash, his pace putting him clear of Jack Welsby as he crossed over in the corner.

However, the home side were quick to respond, with Tommy Makinson diving over in the corner and bringing the tense encounter back to four apiece. The Saints then gave themselves some more breathing room with Jonny Lomax going in under the sticks, Makinson converting a late penalty to make it 12-4 at half-time.

The second half saw St Helens take the reins, Joe Batchelor opening the scoring for the St Helens side. Mark Percival cemented the victory for the Saints on the 64th minute, a yellow card for Sam Powell off the back of a bad crusher tackle just minutes earlier only adding more work for the visitors.

Story of the game

It was almost immediate joy for Wigan as Cade Cust broke down the wing in the opening minute. However, Liam Farrell couldn't bring the pass from Jake Bibby into his grasp, the St Helens fans breathing an audible sigh of relief. The Saints responded just moments later with Makinson breaking down the middle of the field, giving the sell out crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium a firecracker of a start, only adding to the palpable atmosphere created by both sets of fans.

The home side were the first to cross the whitewash just seven minutes in, with Konrad Hurrell steaming over off a pass from Jack Welsby, but video referee Chris Kendall wiped the try away for a knock-on and kept both teams on the hunt for the opening points.

St Helens thought they were in again 11 minutes later as Joe Batchelor intercepted a John Bateman pass but they were denied again, with video referee Kendall denying the champions because of a knock-on in the build-up play.

With two tries denied for the home side, it was Wigan who were given the first points of the tense encounter 20 minutes in. Field broke from the halfway, a nice pass from Thomas Leuluai setting the speedy Wigan full-back down the field and over in the corner.

Wigan's lead did not last for long as just three minutes later the Saints responded, Makinson diving over in the corner in his typical fashion and bringing the encounter level once again.

The Warriors had a lot of Saints pressure to defend and lasted until the 32nd minute when, off the back of some great hard yards from Ignatius Paasi, Lomax went in under the sticks after backing up Makinson as he sped down the field. A late penalty was converted by the winger and the Saints went in at half-time 12-4 in the lead.

It was a frantic opening to the second half, with both sides searching for some magic and plenty of players feeling the effects of the physical encounter. It was Batchelor who finally managed to get the try he had been searching for in the 49th minute, working off the back of a Percival run and forcing the ball down.

The champions then used the penalty for a high shot on debutant James Bell to take two more points and extend their lead to 14 points.

Powell's dangerous crusher tackle on young winger Jonathan Bennison saw him fortunate just to receive a yellow card. The Saints used the momentum of the extra man to fruition in the 64th minute as Percival took advantage of a dropped kick by Abbas Miski and increased his side's lead.

St Helens 22-4 Wigan Warriors Scoring Summary St Helens Tries: Tommy Makinson Jonny Lomax, Joe Batchelor, Mark Percival; Goals- MakinsonWigan Warriors Tries: Jai Field

Percival's was the last try of the clash, St Helens unable to take their chances in the final 16 minutes. The only glimmer of hope for the visitors was a break late on from Field.

Despite a big victory for the Super League leaders, Morgan Knowles, Ignatius Paasi and Lewis Dodd all left the field with injuries, Thomas Leuluai also limping off for Wigan.

What they said

St Helens coach Kristian Woolf

"It was a tough game. I thought Wigan came out really good at the start and played really fast with a real intent.

"I knew what our blokes would do well was absorb that and come back stronger at the back end and that is exactly what they did."

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet

"I think credit to Saints they were too good for us over the 80 minutes.

"I thought there were moments where we showed that we can compete and create opportunities and ultimately we fell short."

And on that yellow card shown to Powell:

"It was a bad tackle, Sam (Powell) is in there and he is gutted.

"He didn't do it on purpose but he got it badly wrong in that moment.

"All I do hope is that Jonathan Bennison is OK.

"As a team we feel particularly bad that it was on a young player it is never nice to see."

What's next?

It is a quick turnaround for both sides, as St Helens are next in action against the Huddersfield Giants on Monday, with Wigan Warriors up against Wakefield Trinity at the DW stadium.