Manly Sea Eagles players open to wearing pride jersey in future after boycott

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Seven players from the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles boycotted the NRL game against Sydney Roosters over their team's decision to wear a pride jersey Seven players from the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles boycotted the NRL game against Sydney Roosters over their team's decision to wear a pride jersey

Manly Sea Eagles could wear their pride jersey next season and the seven players who boycotted Thursday's game against the Sydney Roosters in protest are open to wearing it in the future.

Manly owner Scott Penn revealed that after talks with the players they would wear the rainbow jersey - which was introduced to promote inclusiveness - if they were properly consulted.

Penn was keen to stress that the players' frustration was not with the jersey but with the lack of consultation over their religious and cultural beliefs, leading them to refuse to partake in the match that a weakened Manly side lost 20-10.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The seven players are mainly Polynesian Christians and have suffered abuse on social media for their decision and the shirt has since sold out.

"I think they were somewhat frustrated that it went as far as it did without consultation, and we respect that," Penn told 9News.

Asked whether Manly's pride jersey would be permanently off the cards for future games, he added: "No ... Manly is all about inclusiveness. We want to continue this theme. The message they were very clear on was let's work together.'

Some Manly fans came with signs to support the LGBTQ+ community

Penn said the players' futures at the club were not in doubt and "no one is pointing fingers at anyone".

The seven players were not present for the game against Sydney due to safety concerns. After meetings with local police it was decided the players' presence at Sydney's Brookvale Oval would pose a threat.

New South Wales Police said police officers had conducted a "risk assessment" and were satisfied with "the strategies in place to mitigate any risk to the players and attendees' safety and security."

Other Manly fans had signs to support the seven players who had boycotted due to their cultural and religious beliefs

During the match, Manly fans were seen with signs supporting the jersey while others brought signs to support the seven players who had chosen to not represent their side in the match.

Cherry-Evans: An opportunity for us to come together

Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans sees this episode as presenting an opportunity to bring the squad closer together after seven of his team-mates boycotted the defeat to the Roosters.

The Australia international is fully behind Manly's efforts to promote inclusiveness and, while acknowledging there is still work to do, believes the NRL squads he has played in are already diverse.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew Davey bundles his way over the line to score a try for Manly Sea Eagles against Sydney Roosters Andrew Davey bundles his way over the line to score a try for Manly Sea Eagles against Sydney Roosters

But although he was happy to wear the club's pride jersey, Cherry-Evans feels it would be hypocritical not to listen to those who objected to doing so while trying to promote inclusivity and tolerance, and hopes engagement will bring positive lessons for all parties.

"I think it's really important for us to understand where everyone comes from," Cherry-Evans said in his post-match press conference.

"For us to play in this jersey, how can we not go in there and understand and accept what people have done if we're out here trying to represent inclusivity and diversity? There is human emotion attached to this so it's not going to be perfect, but it could bring us together like never before.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Manly player Ian Roberts was the first openly gay NRL player - he hopes the controversy around their pride shirt sparks more discussion about LGBTQ+ representation in the sport Former Manly player Ian Roberts was the first openly gay NRL player - he hopes the controversy around their pride shirt sparks more discussion about LGBTQ+ representation in the sport

"I always see the opportunity in things and I think this can be an opportunity for us to come together and understand a bit about each other and learn from it, and move on."

Head coach Des Hasler echoed those sentiments and has already seen some positive discussions among the team.

"We're all humans and as long as we take some lessons out of it and as long as we grow - I think tolerance going forward is never going to be solved, but at the same time, we don't want to shy away from some of the work to do," Hasler said.

"The discussions as a group have been very good and we'll keep pushing forward now."