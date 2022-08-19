Super League: Bevan French adds to hat-trick tally as Wigan nudge Toulouse closer to relegation

Bevan French added another three tries to his tally as Wigan all but ended Toulouse Olympique's hopes of remaining in Super League.

French took his season's touchdown tally to 27 as Matty Peet's side returned to winning ways after their shock defeat at Wakefield.

Bottom-placed Toulouse, with just five victories all season, trail Wakefield and Warrington by six points with only three games remaining.

French's treble was his third of the campaign in addition to his record-breaking seven-try haul against Hull FC.

Out of contract at the end of the season, his new scoring exploit will again revive speculation about his future at the DW Stadium.

Half-back Harry Smith finished with a try and eight goals for 20 points as the Warriors recorded a third win over Sylvain Houles' side in 2022.

Story of the match

Wigan, who host arch-rivals St Helens in their next fixture, were fast out of the traps. French kicked ahead and re-gathered to open the scoring after four minutes.

Cade Cust helped Wigan get off to a flying start as they put Toulouse to the sword at the DW Stadium.

Five minutes later, Cade Cust wrong-footed two defenders and raced through two more for the Warriors' second try.

The expected points avalanche did not immediately materialise. Indeed, Toulouse enjoyed more than their fair share of possession in Warriors' territory without threatening to reduce their deficit.

Errors and indiscipline cost them at both ends of the field and after 27 minutes Smith increased his personal points haul.

Substitute Kaide Ellis produced a lovely offload and his scrum half scampered over for a try which he also converted to make it 18-0.

If Toulouse harboured any hopes of a second-half comeback, they disappeared 35 seconds from the break as Jake Bibby crashed over for Wigan's fourth converted try.

Jai Field and French have wreaked havoc on Super League defences this season and when the former's surge from deep spread-eagled the visitors' cover, French was in support to run over unopposed after 43 minutes.

The hat-trick five minutes later stemmed from Tony Gigot's loose pass and a 70-metre sprint by French.

Centre Kai Pearce-Paul's try and Smith's latest goal brought up 40 points.

Toulouse avoided a whitewash when their own leading try-scorer, ex-Wigan star Matty Russell, scored a 64th-minute consolation, which was converted by Chris Hankinson, another ex-Wiganer.

But Wigan had more points in them with Cust crossing for his second seven minutes from time and Liam Farrell, back in the side after a two-game injury absence, darting over late on.

What's Next?

Up next for the Wigan Warriors is a visit from their fiercest rivals St Helens, live on Sky Sports Action on Friday August 26 with kick-off at 8pm. For Toulouse, they also have a derby clash as they welcome their French counterparts Catalans Dragons on Thursday August 25; kick-off at 7.30pm.