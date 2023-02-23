From Leigh Leopards to Love Island: Keanan Brand becomes latest Super League star to join reality show
Leigh Leopards' Keanan Brand will join reality show Love Island after being announced as the latest 'bombshell'; The 24-year-old has played for Widnes and Warrington before joining Leigh
Leigh Leopards' Keanan Brand has become the latest Super League star to join Love Island.
The 24-year-old is the second Rugby League star to enter the show in recent years, with former Castleford Tigers player Jacques O'Neill appearing in 2022.
Brand came through the Widnes Vikings academy, making 34 appearances for the Championship side before joining Warrington Wolves, at which he made three appearances, and then Leigh.
Brand was heavily involved in Leigh's 2021 Championship-winning campaign, scoring 14 tries in 36 games for the side.
The first professional Rugby League star to enter Love Island, O'Neill, has since expressed his desire to return to the sport after his appearance on the show, telling Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks: "I'm hoping soon, honestly.
"I'm hoping sooner than I thought because I miss it, I'm going to be honest. When you love something as a kid, it doesn't go away. I want to be back."