World Club Challenge: St Helens clinch dramatic drop goal golden-point victory against Penrith Panthers

A Lewis Dodd golden point drop goal sealed the World Club Challenge for St Helens in a dramatic 13-12 win over the Penrith Panthers at the BlueBet stadium in Sydney.

The Saints came out with intent in the first 40 minutes and made it count, Jack Welsby finishing off a 75-metre break from Curtis Sironen in the 10th minute.

Konrad Hurrell went over from short range to give the Super League champions a 10-0 lead at the break with the Panthers unable to convert ample opportunities in Saints' half.

The second half saw St Helens increase their lead through a Mark Percival penalty before the Panthers hit back through Izack Tago as he flew through to dive on a beauty of a Cleary kick with the captain then converting to bring the score to 12-6.

St Helens had a couple of missed drop-goal attempts which then came back to bite them and with two minutes remaining, the Panthers brought things level as Brian To'o pounced on a dropped ball from Jack Welsby, taking the match to golden point extra-time.

However, the Saints then grinded in defence to gain some territory and a knock-on from Jarome Luai created the scrum from which Dodd could be set up to seal St Helens' famous victory as they became the first British team to win the title in Australia since 1994.

Story of the game

The World Club Challenge started with real intensity and never dropped, the Saints chancing their arm on the Panthers line for three repeat sets in the opening moments but to no avail.

St Helens showed their intent right from the off against Penrith Panthers

After a bit of Panthers pressure, the breakthrough then came for the Saints after 10 minutes, Jonny Lomax sending Sironen through a gap to race all the way downfield, Welsby ready and waiting in support to dive over the try line.

St Helens then increased their lead seven minutes later, Hurrell taking his chance out wide off a scrum to drive over, leaving the Panthers in shock as they went in at the break 10- points down.

The home side were unable to convert over 30 tackles in Saints' territory despite Nathan Cleary's best creative efforts.

Score Summary Penrith Panthers: Tries: Izack Tago (52) Brian To’o (78) Cons: Nathan Cleary (52, 78) St Helens: Tries: Jack Welsby (10), Konrad Hurrell (17) Cons: Tommy Makinson (10), Mark Percival (42) Dropgoal: Lewis Dodd (80+4)

Following a slight delay to the second half due to thunder and lightning, the game got back underway and it was Saints who added some points on the board first, Mark Percival taking over kicking duties from an injured Tommy Makinson as Saints were awarded a penalty for a high shot on Lomax.

However, the Panthers then had their chance and took it, Cleary kicking early into space and with the Penrith backline chasing hard, Tago scored in the corner to make it 12-6.

Penrith came back but St Helens stood strong

St Helens thought they had their third try as Lomax found Will Hopoate with a cut-out pass in the 61st minute, but it was controversially called as forward.

St Helens kept chancing their arm for a drop goal, but two missed attempts cost them, allowing the Panthers the possession and a late chance. Cleary put a high kick up in the 78th minute and, after it was fumbled by Welsby, To'o pounced and scored, Cleary adding the extras to bring it to 12-12 on the stroke of full-time.

With golden point then in play, St Helens pounced on a knock-on from Luai, passing to Dodd on the third tackle and the half-back showed nerves of steel, kicking the drop goal and sealing a famous victory for Super League Down Under.

What they said

Player of the match Jack Welsby: "It is just everything we deserve. This is the best group in the world and we proved it tonight.

"I am just buzzing to be with these lads and I went through every emotion in the last five minutes.

"I thought I had done it again, knocked it on like I did for England, so to just have special half-backs to come up with a play like that, it is unbelievable."