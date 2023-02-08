St Helens: Will 'The Fourmidables' make it five Super League titles in a row in 2023?

St Helens have been at the summit of Super League for over 1,000 days, with four Grand Final wins in a row making them the team to beat and, often, try to emulate.

While they head into the 28th Super League season once again as the favourites, Saints face some big changes as they aim for the feat of a record-extending five Grand Final triumphs in a row.

Ahead of the reigning champions' trip to Australia to face St George Illawarra Dragons and then NRL kings Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge - both of which are live on Sky Sports - we take a look at what to expect from Saints in 2023…

A new man in charge: Club icon Wellens at the helm

The biggest change for St Helens this year comes at the top. Three-time champion coach Kristian Woolf has departed for pastures new in the NRL, with club icon Paul Wellens earning the chance to lead his hometown club. France head coach Laurent Fraysinnous takes up the role as his assistant, too.

Having made nearly 500 appearances for Saints, winning five Grand Finals, five Challenge Cups, two World Club Challenges, plus the Lance Todd Trophy, the Harry Sunderland Trophy, and a Man of Steel award, Wellens knows what it takes to win - and takes great pride in representing both club and town.

The 42-year-old has been in the Saints' coaching set up since his retirement in 2015 working under both Justin Holbrook and Woolf as an assistant coach. Indeed, the latter touted Wellens as a "one of the best" coaches he has worked with - a sure sign the club believe they have a coach who could oversee a trophy-laden season once again.

A change of coach is never easy, but with Wellens having been so involved with the side already, St Helens will be confident their hometown boy can continue to keep them at the pinnacle of the sport - and the intrigue has already begun as to what style Wellens will have his side adopt.

Bringing the attacking flair to a steely defence

Woolf's St Helens side renowned for its defensive steel, constantly making it an arduous task for opponents to cross the whitewash against the champions. Indeed, they conceded the fewest number of points of any team in each of the Australian's three seasons in charge.

While Wellens naturally wants to keep that dogged defence intact, he also wants to bring his "own ideas and philosophies" and wants the Saints to "play his way". It should be noted Frayssinous enjoys an attacking style of rugby too.

As a player, Wellens had his best season in 2006 in Daniel Anderson's incredibly creative side and it sounds like that is something he wants to bring into the fold, focusing on an "attractive style of rugby".

If he can blend both those styles, St Helens would be an even more fearsome prospect, but to do so is a challenge for any head coach, especially one in his maiden year.

Wellens' side face their first major test of the year on February 18 as they take on back-to-back NRL champions Penrith in the World Club Challenge and if they can show their strengths on the biggest stage, the Saints will lay down a marker to the rest of the competition once again and Wellens is ready for the challenge.

"The club and community have never been as connected as we are now," Wellens said ahead of the trip to Australia, which includes a warm-up match against St George on February 11. "It is a huge challenge and obviously I am super proud to have the opportunity to coach this club.

"I am looking forward to what the challenge presents moving forward and there is no greater challenge than going down under and taking on back-to-back Premiers Penrith Panthers in their own back garden.

"But I am not doing it on my own. I am doing it with a fantastic group of players who work so hard and we take on that challenge together."

Putting faith in the system

The one thing all the teams at the top of Super League have in common is their faith in their youth systems, and St Helens have been the leaders in bringing through young talent for decades.

With only a few signings in the off season, bringing in 2022 Betfred Championship leading try-scorer Tee Ritson from Barrow Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs back Wesley Bruines, St Helens have promoted more youngsters into their first team while remaining confident in the rest squad already at their disposal.

Rising star Jon Bennison takes the No 5 shirt with the departure of winger Regan Grace to rugby union. The likes of Joey Lussick, Konrad Hurrell and Curtis Sironen will expected to take on bigger leadership roles as well.

Saints' players have shown they can win on the biggest stage before, but one worry is that the Saints have not recruited enough.

St Helens CEO Mike Rush has always been confident in his recruitment plan, but if injuries plague the side, there could be a worrying period for Super League's top team as they turn to their youngsters. They will retain faith in their system, but time will only tell if they reap the rewards yet again.

The return of Dodd

Although St Helens have been quiet on the recruitment front, they will be reinvigorated in 2023 by the return of Lewis Dodd to the halves after he missed most of the 2022 season with an ACL injury.

Before getting injured, Dodd was touted as a future England star and tipped for a place in the Rugby League World Cup squad. On his return, he will be aiming to once again find the form which saw him lead the team around the park in the 2021 Grand Final at just 19 years of age.

If he can rebuild his half-back partnership with Jonny Lomax, St Helens could be scintillating in attack and bring to life the style of play Wellens has in his mind.

Saints are expected to have a fully fit squad for the beginning of the season, with the likes of blockbusting prop Alex Walmsley also returning from a long injury. With refreshed star players at their disposal, they are well-placed to get off to a flying start.

St Helens face St George Illawarra Dragons on February 11 followed by Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge on February 18.