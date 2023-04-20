Love Island star Jacques O'Neill makes Super League return with Castleford Tigers
Castleford Tigers have signed Love Island star Jacques O'Neill on an initial deal that sees him with he club for the remainder of the 2023 season; O'Neill previously played for the side from 2019-2022 and is a product of the academy
Last Updated: 20/04/23 7:54pm
Castleford Tigers have announced the re-signing of Love Island star Jacques O'Neill as he makes his return to professional rugby league.
O'Neill left the club in 2022 to go on the reality TV show but has since expressed his desire to return to the Super League competition, his former club signing him on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.
He previously played for the club from 2019-2022, making 29 appearances and scoring three tries and he will return to the side from May 2.
On his return to the club, O'Neill said: "I just can't wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys.
"Hopefully, in the near future, I'll be back playing competitive rugby again because it's been what I've been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.
"I've always wanted to play rugby again; it's never been the case that I didn't want to come back to it. It's what I've loved doing since I was a child.
"To be able to run out at a packed-out Jungle again will be a bit mad. I absolutely can't wait to get started!"
When asked about Jacques' return, newly-appointed head coach Andy Last expressed his happiness to have him return to the squad.
"He's a player who I've spent a little bit of time with before his appearance on Love Island," said Last.
"He's a bubbly character and I've had the privilege of coaching against him. He's very aggressive and he moves quickly.
"He's certainly a player when he's fit and he's on the field he can influence a game.
"He's got qualities that I like in a player so I'm looking forward to having Jacques on board."