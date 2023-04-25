The Bench podcast: Mitchell Pearce on Super League hopes, dealing with pressure and NRL interest

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catalans Dragons stand-off, Mitchell Pearce has played down reports linking him with a move back to the NRL insisting he is happy in France. Catalans Dragons stand-off, Mitchell Pearce has played down reports linking him with a move back to the NRL insisting he is happy in France.

Catalan Dragons star Mitchell Pearce insists he remains happy at the Super League side after turning down an approach from the West Tigers to return to the NRL.

Pearce is currently in the second year of a two-year contract, with the option of extending into a third, having switched from the Newcastle Knights after the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Reports in Australia heavily linked Pearce with the Tigers, currently bottom of the NRL table and winless in their opening seven matches, although the 34-year-old has played down speculation and says he is enjoying his time in France.

Subscribe to The Bench podcast on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

"The Tigers thing just came out of the blue and got a fair bit of media back home," Pearce told the The Bench with Jenna and Jon. "They [West Tigers] did reach out, but I'm signed here in France and that's where my heart is at the moment.

"I don't know next year - it's up to the club as well with part of the way the contract is. My focus is purely just on giving my all. Obviously, I haven't been playing, but I want to give it my all when I get back, go after the Super League this year and see what happens."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between the Salford Red Devils and the Catalans Dragons. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between the Salford Red Devils and the Catalans Dragons.

The former State of Origin stalwart enjoyed 11 seasons at the Sydney Roosters before his four-year stint at the Knights, with Pearce adamant there is still plenty to do before any possible return to finish his career on home soil.

"I don't know too much about next year yet," Pearce added. "If those opportunities came up, then I've got to look into it possibly, but I'm also really happy here at the moment.

Mitchell Pearce has made over 300 NRL appearances during his career

"I love France, I love my time here and I've got a job to do this year. I'm just enjoying the journey and loving being around the boys here - it's a great club. The south of France is an amazing spot and we've got a job to do."

What else is on The Bench?

Pearce joined Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin in the latest episode of The Bench, where he also talked about the differences between playing in the Super League to the NRL and explains how he deals with pressure.

There's also chat from Jon about his true feelings towards groundsmen, plus Jenna's hoping for a trip to Las Vegas!

Listen to the full interview with Mitchell Pearce on the latest episode of The Bench with Jenna and Jon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker. You can stream the 2023 Super League and NRL seasons on NOW TV.