The Bench podcast: Courtney Winfield-Hill on playing for England and growing the women's game

Courtney-Winfield Hill retired after the World Cup last November

Courtney Winfield-Hill discusses her England career and how the Women's Super League can grow in the latest episode of The Bench podcast.

Winfield-Hill joins regular co-host Jon Wilkin to share her journey as an Australian who ended up representing England and look back at some of her highlights from an impressive career.

The former Brisbane Heat cricketer reveals how she has adjusted to life in Yorkshire and looks at some of her plans post-retirement, and how the women's game in the UK can compete with the NRLW in her homeland.

"I think it's terrific for individuals [who move from England to the NRLW] but incredibly negative [for] back here," Winfield-Hill told the podcast. "I'm so happy and so proud of the girls going down under to challenge themselves - you never want to take that away from people.

"I just think the way that it's set up, there's so many ways you could change it so that there's a happy medium, potentially, and not just keep our girls but attract some Aussies from down under. Because the thing is, we can't be the same."

