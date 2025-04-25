Leeds Rhinos 14-20 Hull KR: Super League leaders fight back for stunning win after two sent off

Hull KR battled back from 14-6 down by scoring three tries in the final 14 minutes to record a 20-14 win at Leeds in a bruising contest that saw both sides finish with 12 players.

When Sauaso Sue was dismissed and Lachlan Miller converted the resultant penalty just before the hour, the early Betfred Super League leaders were staring at a second defeat of the season in nine matches.

But after Ash Handley was red-carded, James Broadbent's second score of the match and tries from James Batchelor and Mikey Lewis secured a hard-fought victory for the Robins at AMT Headingley Stadium.

It was Rovers' sixth in a row over Leeds and ensured Willie Peters' side boast a four-point lead atop the table - although second-placed Wigan can cut the deficit back to two by beating Hull FC on Sunday.

Leeds stayed sixth after succumbing to a fourth defeat of the campaign, having recorded back-to-back wins over struggling Salford and Huddersfield, and may have the feeling they let this slip through their fingers.

Jack Sinfield, the son of Leeds great Kevin, was a surprise starter but the scrum-half's first major involvement in the game saw him sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on full-back Arthur Mourgue.

Leeds were down to 11 - as Jake Connor briefly left the field with a suspected dislocated finger - when Broadbent went over in the corner in the 10th minute after quick passing along the left following Lewis' initial break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin does not believe the two red cards handed in the Super League game between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR were warranted

Sue was held up on the line but, with a full complement, Leeds levelled after 23 minutes as Miller's bullet pass caught Hull KR off-guard and Handley won the race to the left corner from Connor's deft grubber.

Miller and Mourgue traded two-point penalties to make it 6-6 at half-time after Lewis fluffed a drop-goal attempt, dragging wide, from 30 metres out.

A high ball to the line from Lewis put Leeds under pressure but defence was turned into attack as Connor's offload from deep inside his own half allowed Handley to burst free and he twice exchanged passes with Riley Lumb, who touched down in the left corner.

Rovers' hopes were dealt a blow when Sue saw red after barrelling into and catching the head of fellow Samoan Sam Lisone, who was on his way down under pressure from Elliot Minchella.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Miller's second penalty gave Leeds an eight-point lead but the visitors rallied and after Jai Whitbread had a try chalked off for a knock-on, the forward then burst through a gap in the Leeds line and teed up Broadbent to go over again.

The sides were evened up when Handley was dismissed for a late shoulder-to-head challenge on Mourgue and from the next set of six, Peta Hiku set up Batchelor to go over in the right corner.

Mourgue missed a third successive conversion, making it 14-14 to set up a grandstand finale. Lewis had the final say after 75 minutes, breaking free on the left from Broadbent's pass before sprinting for the line, with Mourgue adding the extras.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment when Mikey Lewis sealed the victory for Hull KR in the Super League game against Leeds Rhinos

'It's nonsense!' - Were the two red cards correct?

Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin on Sue's red card:

"I agree with Willie Peters - what can Sue do?

"And this is the problem in the game at the minute, we've got people making decisions and making calls on this who have no practical understanding of that situation. One hundred and 20 kilo man making a break and falling at your knees, where are you meant to go?

"He hits him in the head, we're all aligned - that's a penalty. It might even be a yellow card but there's no chance ever, ever in my time in the game that is a red card.

"You can use all the terminology you want; you can call it what you want, mitigation, whatever. That is accidental contact with the head of a falling player. We accept it's a penalty, accept it's a yellow flag, it's not a red. Get over it, it's nonsense!"

And Wilkin on Handley's red card:

"It's a yellow card or a penalty. If this is a red card then Jack Sinfield gets sent off after two minutes. I think it's a misunderstanding. That's clumsy, it's not reckless, it's not forceful. It's a bad look, they've got it wrong last night and tonight."

Round 9 fixtures and results

Thurs April 24: Warrington 32-18 St Helens

Fri April 25: Leeds 14-20 Hull KR

Sat April 26: Huddersfield vs Castleford - 3pm

Sat April 26: Salford vs Leigh - 5.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Sat April 26: Catalans vs Wakefield - 5.30pm

Sun April 27: Hull FC vs Wigan - 3pm

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.