Wheelchair Rugby League Ashes: England come from behind to seal series triumph with 48-42 victory over Australia

Joe Coyd scored a match-winning try with two minutes remaining to complete a 2-0 Ashes series victory for England on the Gold Coast, but only after a compelling challenge from Australia which confirms them as genuine contenders for next year's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

England and France have dominated the World Cup since the first Wheelchair competition in 2008, but the Wheelaroos have accelerated their development with a focus on hosting the 2026 competition, and they led the reigning world champions for the majority of this thrilling second Test before going down 48-42.

Australia were good value for a 30-18 half-time lead but Jack Brown instigated an England fightback with a second half performance that was dazzling even by his own high standards, scoring two tries himself and laying on another two for Lewis King, the London Roosters wing who ended with a hat-trick in his second Test as England captain.

Even then, the Wheelaroos remained level at 42-42 thanks largely to an outstanding individual performance from Zac Schumacher, until Mason Billington provided a cool final pass to send Coyd over for the winner.

England scored nine tries to seven but an impeccable goalkicking display from Bayley McKenna, who also scored two tries for a personal tally of 22 points, threatened to punish the world champions for their failure to convert three of those tries.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In contrast to the first Test, when England had shot to a 16-0 lead, it was the Wheelaroos who started strongly, with Diab Karim opening the scoring inside two minutes.

England responded with Coyd's clever kick setting up a first try for Rob Hawkins, and Finlay O'Neill then put them ahead with a good finish in the right corner after slick handling from Coyd and King.

The Aussies pulled level again through McKenna, and although England regained an 18-12 lead when Hawkins scored his second from Nathan Collins' audacious flicked pass, by half-time the home team were well in control through tries from Adam Tannock, Dan Anstey and McKenna's second.

England coach Tom Coyd brought on Billington at half-time and he made an instant impact, combining with Hawkins to set up Brown's first try - the first of six in the second half, ending with Joe Coyd's clincher.