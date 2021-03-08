Super League's Mr Dependable: Jon Wells looks at 12 players who would be first names on his team sheet

Super League's Mr Dependable

Jon Wells looks at who would be the first names on his team sheet for the 12 Super League clubs...

A few days ago I posted an article which highlighted my idea of the top five signings across Super League for the upcoming season, which wasn't an easy pick I must say. There have been some excellent movements and additions across the league in the off-season which promises to really light the touchpaper for the opening weekend of the Betfred Super League 2021 season on March 26.

But it also got me thinking - putting the superstars and the match-winners of our game to one side for a moment (or maybe not, maybe they are both) I wanted to take a look at each team and pick out your club's most invaluable player. Who is the first name on your team sheet; who is the first name your coach puts on his team sheet. Here are my ideas on your "Mr Dependable".

Castleford Tigers - Paul McShane

Castleford's Paul McShane is the current Man of Steel

Current Man of Steel and the heartbeat of the Tigers side. McShane from dummy half is one of the better sights in Super League and really sets the attacking tone and platform for his young halves. But it's not just his attacking play that stands out; his tackle success rate is 92 per cent which is impressive for an 80-minute hooker. McShane will lead a spine including two from three of Trueman, Richardson and O'Brien with a significant addition at full-back in Niall Evalds this season. Collectively, they will have an eye on play-off football. Individually, a representative shirt will be a serious goal - so expect more of the same from "Macca".

Catalans Dragons - Sam Tomkins

Sam Tomkins inspired a Catalans victory over Hull KR in Perpignan

He's just a very, very good player isn't he? One of Super League's winners, a fierce competitor who had one of his best seasons in 2020. The Dragons have had more of a disrupted off-season and pre-season than most other teams due to the government restrictions on elite sport in France and they are playing catch-up having only convened as a team for pre-season on March 1. When thrown curve-balls like that, an organisation will naturally look to its senior players, to its leaders and to its most consistent performers. Sam has immersed himself in French life and French culture, and all French eyes will be on him to lead the way and navigate what will be a difficult opening few weeks to the Super League season.

Huddersfield Giants - Luke Yates

Luke Yates signed for Huddersfield from Salford Red Devils

There were a few names that I considered before I landed on Luke: Michael Lawrence is a stalwart of the Giants and commands the respect of his peers, both in the same jersey and in opposition colours; and Jermaine McGillivray has been an outstanding player for many years for the Claret and Golds. But there is a fresh impetus at this club, spearheaded by the arrival of a new head coach who made Luke Yates his first signing. That is some statement.

Think about it, Ian Watson walks into the Giants office, takes a look at the squad and the forward pack that he has to choose from (and that Huddersfield pack are no wallflowers are they) and his first act is to facilitate the buying out of Yates' contract at Salford and subsequently giving him the no 10 shirt for 2021. I don't think I need any more information than that to arrive at who I think will be Mr Dependable for the Giants this season. For those who watched Luke at the London Broncos and then at the Salford Red Devils over the last couple of years I don't think there's much to argue about there. He's as tough as they come, has a phenomenal work-rate and is clearly seen as a leader by his coach.

Hull FC - Marc Sneyd

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the physical size of the Hull FC team, both last year and this. But that size and power needs direction. Josh Reynolds is a great signing for exactly that reason and his attacking influence, coupled with that of the highly-talented Jake Connor working from full-back (at least for the start of the season) looks very promising for a club which has so often failed to live up to lofty expectations.

However, Hull FCs Mr Dependable for me is Marc Sneyd. Never rushed, always composed, Sneyd is the epitome of calmness under pressure, earning him the rather unimaginative but entirely apt nickname of "The Iceman". He has won several games for the black and whites over the years with that unerringly precise left boot, whether from the tee or in Golden Point extra time. In a squad full of big names to pick from on game week, he is the first on the board for me.

Hull KR - Brad Takairangi

Brad Takairangi has experience at the highest level

Sometimes the answer to questions like the one posed in this piece are not immediately obvious - a chapter yet to be written, if you like. In my opinion this is one of those examples. Rovers have made a number of eye-catching signings in the off-season, as has been the case now for the last few years. There's a whole discussion to be had about large player turnover which we can have at another time but for now, let's look at one of those new arrivals and what I think he can offer to the team from the red side of the city of Hull.

Key statement: Brad Takairangi is a player with huge utility value. He has experience at the highest level in the centre, the back row and in the halves. I thought he was still playing some really good rugby when called upon for Parramatta last year and his signature is a real recruitment coup for Danny McGuire and Tony Smith in my view. We have a long and physically challenging season ahead of us, so versatility is a coach's dream. Expect him on the team sheet EVERY week.

Leeds Rhinos - Richie Myler

Richie Myler will be key for the Rhinos this season

Richie Myler will turn out to be one of Leeds Rhinos' best signings in the last five years if he can guide this team through a very tricky opening stanza to their 2021 Super League campaign. The Rhinos have suffered significant pre-season injuries to both of their starting halves and their starting full-back looks unlikely to feature this year. They are some boots to fill.

The recent arrival of Kyle Eastmond - returning to rugby league following nine years in rugby union - will temper the concern to an extent. But the truth is that Eastmond has been out of the game for a long time, so nobody should expect him to hit the ground running. Step forward (again) Richie Myler. I like this player. I liked him at Warrington, liked him at Catalans and like his "roll your sleeves up" attitude at Leeds, where he has been asked to play a number of positions over the last eighteen months, all of which he has done with full commitment and real quality. He will show, now more than ever, his value as a signing for the Rhinos.

Leigh Centurions - Joe Mellor

Joe Mellor brings his natural footballing ability to the Centurions

The new kids on the block for 2021 and the enigmatic Derek Beaumont has facilitated a number of eye-catching signings. Obvious places to start would be the likes of Ryan Brierley, who returns to where it all began for him in a 200+ game career that started at Leigh in 2012, Liam Hood, the Yorkshire-born hooker who is another flourishing in a return spell with the Centurions and to the experience offered by Ben Flower, or Tyrone McCarthy, or Matty Russell. The man, however, who in my eyes leads the way for the Centurions in their battle to retain the status they have just been given (and I do think it will be a battle for survival for them this season), is Joe Mellor.

I just think he's a natural rugby player; instinctive, skilful, athletic and courageous. One quality I think a lot of people miss is just how tough he is. He averaged over 25 games a season over six seasons with the Widnes Vikings, and you don't manage that in a brutal contact sport through good fortune alone. He will be a valuable addition to the Centurions' roster and would be the first name on the team sheet every week if I was their coach.

Salford Red Devils - Dan Sarginson

Salford Red Devils' Dan Sarginson

There is perhaps no other club in Super League that has undergone the level of change as the Salford Red Devils between the end of 2020 and the start of this season. Shorn of their head coach, their dynamic and rugged middle, their star fullback and the majority of their backroom staff.

But they are the masters of reinvention and under the stewardship of Ian Blease they have once again put together a squad that will be competitive in 2021. Richard Marshall is a young and ambitious head coach who gets his chance to impress at the top table, and having known his assistant for a long, long time I know very well the qualities that the addition of Danny Orr will bring. I think together they will breathe life and fresh purpose into seasoned professionals - and I think the man that can lead the way is one of my favourite Super League players.

Dan Sarginson has been there and done it, but it is the enthusiasm and energy about his play that is as infectious and as invaluable as his rugby knowledge and natural ability. He deputised at full-back superbly during Evalds' time off with injury in 2020 and there is now a genuine headache for Messrs Marshal and Orr as to his best position this year. Sarginson is half-man-half-dynamo; he starts every week for me and is a really easy selection. The only question is where…

St Helens - Lachlan Coote

St Helens' Lachlan Coote

In any other year, going back over a decade, my answer to this question with this team would be done in two words. But this is not any of those years, and the man who has been the very definition of dependable (in my opinion) cannot possibly be asked to play a full season at full tilt for an 18th season. James Roby has amassed over 450 games for St Helens since his debut in 2004 and even the very, very best have to take a break at some point.

We have seen the start of that transition, first with Morgan Knowles in the early days of his career and latterly with the "blooding" of Aaron Smith in games. Roby is no longer an 80-minute hooker, so it is only natural that his influence begins to wane. Anyway, all that is a long-winded way of getting to my point that my Mr Dependable for 2021 will be Lachlan Coote. If you're a St Helens forward and the ball goes over your head into the back-field, I don't think you're worrying about anything. If you're racing back into the defensive line and looking for guidance, I think a glance at him and you will get all the positional information you need.

If you're a half going to the line who needs an option out the back - I think you'll find one. And if you score a try as a team - it'll likely be worth six points not just the guaranteed four. He's that important, he's that reliable, he's that valuable to St Helens. He is their Mr Dependable.

Wakefield Trinity - Kelepi Tanginoa

Kelepi Tanginoa is Wakefield's Mr Consistent

Consistent from the word go following his arrival from Manly-Warringah midway through the 2019 Super League season, Kelepi brought real energy and impetus and was the catalyst for much of the momentum that Trinity were able to play from in what was ultimately a frustrating season for them.

Tanginoa has signed a new deal keeping him at Belle Vue until the end of 2024 - that's a fair indication that Chris Chester is looking to build a pack around this versatile and durable forward (he missed just three games in 2020). There are players at Wakefield with bigger reputations, but none in my book with a bigger heart. Expect Kelepi to play an integral role in any success that Wakefield enjoy in 2021.

Warrington Wolves - Mike Cooper

Mike Cooper plays hard and fast for Warrington

In a team littered with internationals and big names, my nod to Mike Cooper may come as a surprise to some of you who are wondering why I'm not talking about Stef Ratchford, Daryl Clark or Blake Austin. Well, I think Cooper carried that Warrington side for large chunks of 2020; he only knows one way to play and that is hard and fast.

The quality that makes him my Mr Dependable is his consistency. I can't remember him having a bad game. His 2020 average metres are second only to Ratchford and King who operate in the back-field, and once you add in his short passing game (underrated) and his offload game (known but still effective) I look at Cooper and think that this Warrington team are so much more of a threat with him in it.

Wigan Warriors - Thomas Leuluai

Tommy Leuluai is Wigan's 'veteran' warrior

Tommy is in the "veteran" stage now of what has been a glittering career, seeing him notch up over 300 games for the Wigan Warriors. Perhaps now was going to be the time when we all expected Tommy to be rested and rotated (in the same way that Sean O'Loughlin was, which extended his career and his obvious influence) and given a mentoring role to the hugely exciting Harry Smith - surely the long-term future for the Warriors in the halves.

However, rumours persist about the continued absence of Jackson Hastings with just three weeks to go before Round 1, so it is looking increasingly likely that 2021 could instead be a really busy year for Leuluai. Not that he isn't up for the challenge mind you, as anyone who has decided to run straight at him even last year will painfully attest. This ultimate professional will have prepared his body for the rigours of a full and relentless seven-month season and will have no intention of playing second fiddle to anyone.

He has seen players come and go in his two spells at the Warriors, and has worn the cherry and white jersey more often than any other half back in the Super League era including Brett Finch, Trent Barrett, Adrian Lam, Blake Green, Sam Tomkins, Matty Smith and George Williams.

In fact, he has made more appearances for the Warriors than every modern era player other than Sean O'Loughlin. Tommy Leuluai, the Warriors' Mr Dependable.