Toronto Wolfpack destined to reach Super League, says Brian Noble

Toronto director of rugby Brian Noble is confident his team can win the Million Pound Game but insists defeat on Sunday will not derail the club's path to Super League.

The Wolfpack have a five-year plan to reach the top flight but, after gaining promotion from League 1 in their first season, are just 80 minutes away from reaching their target inside two years.

London Broncos, who are hoping to return to Super League after a four-year absence, stand in the way of the Canadian club in the Million Pound Game - live on Sky Sports from the Lamport Stadium on Sunday - with the winners replacing relegated Widnes.

"Obviously we would have liked automatic promotion but at the end of the day we didn't get enough points so the second-best thing for us is to make sure we perform on Sunday," said Noble, the former Bradford, Wigan and Great Britain coach.

"But we're playing a very determined London team. They thrashed us early on in the season down in London and there is very little between the two teams.

"If you allow them to play, they're really dangerous, you've seen that right throughout the season and the way they started the middle eights by beating Widnes.

"That wasn't a surprise to me, they've got some cracking players and (coach) Danny Ward has done an unbelievable job.

"For sure, it would be disappointing if we didn't win but would it derail us from our ambition to be in Super League, no, not at all."